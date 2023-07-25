Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Took Wedding Ring Off Amidst ‘Hard Time’ With Mauricio

Kyle Richards cleared the air about why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring earlier this year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, explained on her July 24 Amazon Live that her decision to not wear her wedding ring while she was out and about back in February was not because of her and her husband Mauricio Umansky‘s alleged martial issues.

“You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on. And people must assume now, ‘Oh because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that’s why I didn’t have my ring on.’ That’s not why I didn’t have my ring on,” Kyle said.

Kyle, who has denied taking Ozempic to lose weight, added, “I didn’t have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts. So, I take the ring off when I lift weights.” The Bravo star explained that she went right from working out to taking her youngest daughter Portia, 15, to school on that day in February that she was seen without her ring. “I jumped in the car, and we were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning and paparazzi saw me without a ring,” Kyle recalled.

Kyle further revealed that the incident “sparked a lot of stuff” on season 13 of RHOBH, which began filming in February and wrapped in May. Kyle said the situation with her ring, which triggered divorce rumors between her and Mauricio, 53, “actually wasn’t even true, and you’ll understand when you see the season.” She added, “But that is not because Mau and I have been having a hard time. That has nothing to do with why I didn’t have a ring on my finger.”

Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage has been a hot topic ever since a report released July 3 claimed that the couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. However, hours after the news broke, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement to shut down divorce rumors, though they did acknowledge that they’ve “had a rough year.” During her Amazon Live, Kyle explained that her entire family — which includes her four daughters — “felt better” after they publicly addressed the speculation about Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage.

“People leak stories. Sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not true. And we made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed,” Kyle explained. “So, it’s weird to have to acknowledged to millions of strangers that you’re having problems. It would be nice to work through issues in your life without everybody kinda of watching and weighing in on it.”

The drama over Kyle’s marriage will play out on the upcoming season of RHOBH. Kyle’s co-star Garcelle Beauvais recently said on WWHL that her and Sutton Stracke were “suspicious” of the state of Kyle’s marriage’s during filming. The season is expected to premiere in the fall.