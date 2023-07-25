Gigi Hadid Supports Ex Zayn Malik By ‘Liking’ His Shirtless Photo On Instagram After New Music Release

View gallery

Gigi Hadid, 28, is still supporting her ex Zayn Malik, 30, almost two years after their split. The model “liked” Zayn’s July 24 Instagram photo that featured the singer sitting at a red piano. Zayn was shirtless and showed off all the tattoos on his back, shoulders, and head as he faced away from the camera. Zayn shared the piano picture after he released his first single in two years, “Love Like This.”

Gigi and Zayn have been broken up since October 2021 but are still in each other’s lives since they co-parent their daughter Khai, 2. Zayn recently opened up about his daughter on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which marked the musician’s first lengthy interview in roughly six years. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” the One Direction alum told host Alex Cooper. Zayn also said that Khai was the reason he decided to do the sit-down interview.

The “Night Changes” hitmaker and Gigi welcomed their toddler amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sept. 2020. The couple most recently called it quits in Oct. 2021, after Zayn was arrested and charged with harassment, following a heated argument with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, 59. Following the alleged incident, Zayn pleaded “no contest” to the charges. He said on Call Her Daddy that he didn’t want to “get involved” with the online response to the Yolanda drama, because it “takes so much time.”

While Zayn’s seemingly been single since the breakup, Gigi has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, 48. They first sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2022 during New York Fashion Week, and they’ve continued to spend time together since then. Most recently, Gigi and the Titanic actor were spotted hanging out in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend at economist David Rosenberg’s annual party, according to Page Six. “The way they were talking to each other, you could feel the energy,” an insider said about the rumored couple.

Back when Gigi and Leo were first linked, a source close to Zayn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rumored romance was “upsetting” to Zayn. The insider also said at the time that Zayn “still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi,” and that the exes “are on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake.” Gigi still has not addressed her rumored relationship with Leo.