Paul Wesley, 40, & His Bikini-Clad Girlfriend, 22, Hose Themselves Off After Swimming In St. Tropez

The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley and his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg had some fun in the sun in the South of France over the weekend! The pair were photographed hosing each other off on a motorboat after going for a swim off the coast of St. Tropez on Sunday, July 23, as seen below. Paul, 40, and Natalie, 22, appeared to be in great spirits as they washed away the Mediterranean Sea from their tanned skin. The actor donned navy swim trunks, while Natalie, a model, showed off her incredible figure in a tiny string zebra-print bikini.
After their swim, Paul and Natalie were taken back to their luxury yacht, where they then watched the sunset. Natalie had changed into a black bikini and thrown her brunette locks into a ponytail by the time the sun began to fade away. The sunshine-filled getaway came on the same day as Paul’s 41st birthday.
Natalie took to Instagram to wish her man a happy birthday with a slideshow of pictures. The cover photo was a selfie from a boat ride in Italy, and it was followed by selfies of them at dinner, in an elevator, on a hike, and a video of Paul walking his dog on a beach. “Happy birthday to you my love,” she captioned the post. “I never want to stop making memories with you.”
The new couple, who were first romantically linked in late 2022, weren’t alone on their romantic outing: They were photographed on the same yacht as Liam Payne, 29, and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, 24. The couple of less than a year was thought to have broken up earlier this year but proved reports wrong when they stepped out in June together for a date night in London.
Paul was previously married to Ines de Ramon, but he filed for divorce in Sept. 2022 after four years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” for causing their split. However, his representative confirmed that he and Ines had actually been separated for months at that point. Ines, 30, has been linked to Brad Pitt since Nov. 2022, and she was recently seen wearing a necklace with a “B” charm hanging from it.
Both Ines and Natalie come from outside the acting world. Ines has been the vice president of the jewelry company Anita Ko since 2020, according to her LinkedIn. Meanwhile, Natalie is a model with Iconic Management.