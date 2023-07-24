Liam Payne Goes Shirtless & Makes Out With GF Kate Cassidy On A Boat: Photos

Liam Payne also showed off his brand-new chest tattoo during the luxury yacht outing.

Liam Payne Kate Cassidy PDA
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - Liam Payne and his partner Kate Cassidy enjoy a luxurious holiday on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, making unforgettable memories together.
Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Liam Payne, 29, and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, 24, turned up the heat while on a yacht trip around Saint Tropez, France, over the weekend. The pair — who proved breakup reports wrong in June when they were seen on a date night — were spotted making out and cuddling on Saturday, July 22 as they sailed around the stunning southern region of France. They were fully dressed, with Liam donning a tasteful outfit of white slacks and a blue sweater that featured a white hemline, and Kate in a floral print tube dress.

Liam Payne Kate Cassidy PDA
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy share a kiss on July 22, 2023 (Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID)

At another point during their romantic outing, however, Liam showed off his tattoos as he went shirtless in black swim trunks with white and red lettering printed across them. Kate showed off her fit figure in a simple black bikini. She paired the bikini with laser-cut lounge pants and a white visor.

Liam Payne Kate Cassidy PDA
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy began dating in 2022. They reportedly broke up earlier in 2023, but that has since been proven wrong (Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID)

The social media influencer and Liam have been together for about 10 months, first sparking dating rumors in Oct. 2022. Their relationship began just over one year after the One Direction alum dumped his former fiancée Maya Henry after he was caught getting close with another woman. Before being spotted out together in June, Liam and Kate were photographed dining at Sexy Fish in London in March.

Liam and Kate’s yacht day came shortly after Liam debuted a brand new chest tattoo. The tattoo spells out, “Where dark meets light,” and was done in a thick old-English font that was filled in with ombre shadowing. The English singer’s fresh ink was done by London-based artists Miles Langford and Pablo (aka Certified Letter Boy), who have also given David Beckham‘s sons Cruz and Romeo tattoos.

While Liam did not reveal the meaning behind his chest ink, it is thought to be about his sobriety journey, which he opened up about in a YouTube video this month. “I just kind of feel like I’ve got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me, I just feel like I’ve got more of a handle on it,” he said, reflecting on being six months sober. “I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work.”

Liam also revealed he went to rehab for 100 days and described the moment he knew he was done drinking. “I watching this beautiful symphony, I was having a drink, and I thought, ‘You know what, this isn’t really serving me at all, I don’t really need this right now’. It’s the first time I’ve ever put a drink down and gone to someone else, ‘You finish this, I don’t need this right now,'” he noted. “And I haven’t picked one up since, which has almost been 6 months, which I’m excited about. It’s good, it’s good to be in this position. I definitely don’t need those things anymore. The party’s over.”

