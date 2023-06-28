Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Ines de Ramon Reportedly Wears A ‘B’ Necklace Amid Their Private Romance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly so hot and heavy that she wears a necklace with his initial on it! The Oscar winner’s gorgeous rumored girlfriend is “really into Brad” and “even wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 28. The jewelry company that Ines has been vice-president of since 2020, Anita Ko Jewelry, even features a collection of blinged-out initial necklaces on their website.

The insider went on to say that Brad and Ines are “still going strong” since first being linked back in November. “[Brad] seems to have found somebody who complements him on so many levels,” the source said. “Not only do they spend as much time together as they can, but they’re both incredibly passionate about their work and living life to its fullest. … They are definitely in love and Brad’s friends are thrilled to see how happy he is with her.”

Ines De Ramon: Photos of Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend

Back in February, their red-hot romance rumor found some fuel as the Oscar winner, 60 and his gorgeous girlfriend, 30, were dressed to impress on a chic dinner date in a viral video (below) taken at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées. Brad was rocking a classic black suit chatting away to a neighbor at his table, while Ines stunned in a silver gown, keeping the person next to her transfixed in a conversation as well! What a pair!

Exclusif : Brad Pitt et sa petite amie Inès de Ramon au Fouquet’s des Champs Élysées, après la cérémonie des César. #Cesar2023 #bradpitt pic.twitter.com/QZB6N72kxE — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 25, 2023

In the brief clip, the couple looked right at home sharing small talk with the people flanking them at the sophisticated restaurant. Brad appeared in the best of moods looking every inch the matinee idol, and Ines was all smiles enjoying the night in her stunning ensemble, which featured a diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.

Meanwhile, the Babylon actor is “smitten with Ines,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and [he] always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible.” The insider explained that “it’s too early to tell where things might go between them,” especially because Brad understands that Ines just ended a marriage, referencing her 2022 split from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, who officially filed for divorce last week after four years of marriage.