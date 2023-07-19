Billie Eilish’s Ex Jesse Rutherford Shares New Video Of Her Shaving His Head 2 Months After Split

Jesse Rutherford shared a throwback to when he had long hair and back when he was with Billie Eilish. Jesse – “aka Hairy Styles,” the 31-year-old singer wrote – posted a series of looks to his @matzahvelli account on Wednesday (July 19). There was a blonde look reminiscent of Eminem‘s Slim Shady period. There was a mullet that made him look like he was a barista/bartender in Bushwick. There even was a picture sporting the clown makeup he wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. And, at the end, there was the shearing of it all, with Billie, 21, taking an electric razor to Jesse’s scalp. The clip was set to “Bad Enough” by the Spice Girls, and Billie looked happy with her turn as a barber.

The video confused a few fans. “I thought him and Billie broke up,” commented one person. ” Billie? weren’t u guys broken up?” asked another. ” so confused for so many reasons,” wrote another, seemingly perplexed to see Billie and Jesse back together two months after they called it quits. However, one fan clarified everything: “This is an old video of him and Billie as y’all can see, her hair is much shorter in this video. Her hair is way longer now.”

Billie and Jesse went their separate ways in May after almost a year together. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Billie’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement. The rep also said that there was no cheating involved and that both were “currently single.”

The two were first romantically linked in mid-October 2022. The 10-year age gap was an issue for some fans, but Billie and Jesse seemingly mocked that concern on Halloween when she dressed up as an old man, and he dressed up like a baby. They made their relationship Instagram official that following November, and in December, Jesse was on-hand to celebrate Billie’s 21st birthday.

“I want my sister to be happy and safe,” wrote Finneas in response to a TikTok criticizing Billie’s relationship. “She is a 21-year-old adult, perfectly entitled to make her own life decision.” This echoed the sentiments he shared in November at GQ’s event for its “Men of the Year” issue, ” As long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”