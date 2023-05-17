Billie Eilish & BF Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Almost A Year Together

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have split after less than a year of dating, HollywoodLife can confirm. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s rep told HL in a statement on Wednesday, May 17. The rep also said no cheating was involved and both are “currently single.” Neither Billie nor Jessie has publicly commented on their split.

Billie, 21, and the Neighbourhood lead singer, 31, were first linked in Oct. 2019 and went Instagram official in November. Just before confirming their relationship on social media, they seemingly made fun of their age difference by dressing up as an old man and a baby for Halloween, which can be seen below. And although fans were concerned about their 10-year age gap, Billie’s family was excited to see her so happy.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

“Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her,” a person close to the talented brother-sister duo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2022. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”

The next month, an insider confirmed to HL that Billie’s loving parents, Maggie and Patrick, were also supportive of their daughter’s relationship. “She’s fallen for him and vice versa. She has introduced him to her parents, and they think he is a total gentleman,” they noted. “They believe that they complement each other well. They trust him and he is sincere and only wants to make sure she is happy.”

Billie also took a moment to gush about her new romance in her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview in Nov. 2022. “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but pulled his ass,” she bluntly stated. “Jesse Rutherford, everyone!” she proudly continued. “I pulled his ass — all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***** down.”

Before Jessie, the Grammy Award-winning artist dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Jesse was previously in a six-year relationship with model Devon Lee Carlson.