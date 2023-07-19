Bella Hadid & Marc Kalman Split After Two Years Of Dating

Bella Hadid, 26, and Marc Kalman have reportedly decided to end their two-year romance, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Jul. 19. The outlet revealed that the former love birds broke up earlier this spring. “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame,” the insider told the outlet.

More so, the split comes amid the 26-year-old taking time to take care of her health. “Bella is taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease,” the source went on to say. “She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem.” The insider claimed that the break up was “amicable” and that Bella has prioritized herself at the moment. “Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it,” they said.

The art director and Bella were first linked to each other in Jun. 2021, however, she did not confirm their romance until early Jul. of that year. At the time, the brunette beauty took to Instagram and shared a since-deleted photo of the pair getting cozy. In the snapshot, Bella and Marc hugged passionately as he leaned in for a big kiss. Despite their PDA post, Marc and his now-ex kept their relationship primarily out of the spotlight throughout the two years that they dated.

As mentioned above, Bella and Marc‘s break up comes amid the Vogue cover model reportedly taking time off work to focus on her health. The daughter of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid has reportedly began to treat her Lyme disease “daily,” per a Jul. 19 ET report. “Bella Hadid is in daily treatment for Lyme disease,” the outlet’s source claimed. “Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab.”

The fashionista was first diagnosed with Lyme disease toward the end of 2013, per her mother’s Bravo blog. Despite this, she did not go public with her health issues until 2016. Since then, Bella has been vocal about her ongoing Lyme disease and has often shared the issues it comes with via social media. Aside from her health, her split from Marc comes four years after she broke up with The Weeknd (b. Abel Tesfaye), 33. Bella and the “Starboy” hitmaker were on-and-off from 2015 until their final break up in 2019.