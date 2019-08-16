Bella Hadid Abruptly Leaves L.A. Nightclub After Running Into Ex The Weeknd – See Pics

The awkward run in comes only a week after the on-again, off-again couple called it quits. Bella and The Weeknd were back together for a year before going their separate ways.

Too soon to mingle? Bella Hadid, 22, hit the road as soon as her ex, The Weeknd showed up at Catch One in LA on Thursday, August 15! The model was partying with two friends at the disco spot for around 40 minutes, before her Grammy winning ex rolled in, according to reports from TMZ. While it’s unclear if she and The Weeknd had any interaction, Bella’s departure was within eight minutes of his midnight arrival — SEE THE PICS HERE!

“Bella Hadid was seen arriving to Catch One for Mark Ronson’s aptly titled ‘Club Heartbreak’ at 11:20 with friends. She was really happy,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife. “[Bella and her friends] covered their faces a bit when they saw us but it was playful, they look like they were looking forward to the night out together.” Bella’s exit happened when The Weekend, who was born Abel Tesfaye and hails from Toronto, showed up around midnight in a denim jacket and all-black ensemble.

According to the eyewitness, he made “a low key arrival” with a few friends. “There seemed to be a mood shift when she left. She looked sad,” the source continued. “She…looked as if she could almost burst into tears. We don’t know if they spoke to each other or had a run in inside the club but she left quick. She just didn’t look as happy as she did when she came in.”

The younger Hadid rocked a sporty inspired look for her night out on the town, pairing a vintage-looking, high waisted pair of black jeans with a white zip-up. Bella left her jacket partially unzipped, showing off her club-ready white crop top underneath. She finished her look with a leopard print bag, and silver jewelry, including rings and hoop earrings. The 5’7″ model was spotted laughing and smiling with her two friends as they departed the club, and walked down the street. Bella was also clutching a water bottle, likely to stay hydrated after being inside the disco venue. The Weeknd left the club around 1:30 a.m.

The on-again, off-again couple broke up yet again after reconciling for a year, as we reported on August 6. While neither has given an official statement, reports swirling around the couple put blame on distance, both emotionally and physically — especially as Bella prepares for various fashion weeks and The Weeknd is working on new music. The model appears to be keeping busy since the break up, as she recently participated in a sexy underwear campaign for Calvin Klein and was vacationing in Greece — sans her Canadian ex — with sisters Gigi and Alana.

While things are over for now, friends aren’t convinced the couple — who first met at Coachella in 2015 — are permanently finito. “Bella’s friends and family are not convinced they’ve seen the end of her relationship with Abel. At this point only time will tell to see where their relationship is going because they truly believe she still loves him,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on August 11. The couple has a lengthy history, originally dating from May 2015 to November 2016, and reconciling again in April 2018. During their time apart, The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez and Bella was linked to Drake.