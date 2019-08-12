Watch
Bella Hadid Dances Around In Calvin Klein Underwear For Sexy New Campaign Days After The Weeknd Split

Bella HadidMichael Kors Spring Campaign Launch, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Feb 2019Wearing Michael Kors, Shoes By Michael Kors
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bella Hadid displays some cleavage and her new blonde style as she steps out in NYC. Pictured: Bella Hadid BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Oscar de la Renta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2018
Bella Hadid is seen arriving at the Boeuf Sur Etoit for the Naked Heart party at Paris fashion week. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5028367 270918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Neil Warner / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Bella Hadid just added another notch to her already epic modeling career. She’s now repping Calvin Klein underwear and dancing around in a sexy new video.

Sorry Justin Bieber, you’ve been replaced as a Calvin Klein underwear model. Bella Hadid, 22, has taken over the reigns in a sexy black bra and panties for a new campaign unveiled on Aug. 12. And she’s not alone, as supermodel Naomi Campbell, 49, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 26, and more celebs star in the new #MyCalvins IRL promo. Bella is seen in several different a black sports bras and undies showing off her ripped abs with the brand’s logo written in a white elastic band. She even does a cute little dance for the camera to Groove Armada‘s “I See You Baby.”

Bella’s one of the most in demand models in the world these days, but unfortunately it has taken its toll on her love life. She and The Weeknd, 29, have split up for a second time after rekindling their relationship in the summer of 2018. Their busy schedules were reportedly to blame as she travels the world with her work while he’s busy working on is fourth studio album. But family and friends think they could have a third go-around as she’s still in love with the “Starboy” singer.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Bella’s friends and family are not convinced they’ve seen the end of her relationship with Abel. At this point only time will tell to see where their relationship is going because they truly believe she still loves him,” a source close to the beauty told HollywoodLife.com.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid models Calvin Klein underwear in the brand’s latest campaign.

“Those closest to Bella know that deep down there are still true feelings there and those feelings don’t just go away overnight. They have broken up before and it was simply due to scheduling conflicts because she’s busy, focused on her career and she’s always on the go. So only time will tell, but there’s definitely a possibility things will work themselves out at some point,” our insider added.