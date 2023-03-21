Bella Hadid Is All Smiles While Celebrating ‘5 Months Alcohol Free’ In Las Vegas: Watch

Bella Hadid was sober on a recent trip to Las Vegas and proved she didn’t need alcohol to have a good time in a TikTok video from the getaway! The model posted a video of herself dancing around the casino with a friend. She had a huge smile on her face while showing off her sexy outfit, which featured a plunging black tank top. “Five months alcohol free,” Bella captioned the video, making it known to fans that her fun times came without booze beforehand.

In a January 2022 interview, Bella opened up about her decision to cut back on alcohol. However, this is the first time where she’s declared that she is officially off the stuff for a specified period of time. She previously revealed to InStyle that she started cutting out alcohol in mid 2021. She then participated in Dry January in 2022 amidst her partnership with Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic beverage alternative.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” Bella explained. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Before cutting back, Bella admitted to doing her “fair share of drinking.” She added, “I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.” She said that once she saw scans that showed the effects of alcohol on the brain, she was able to start drinking less. Bella was charged with DUI after being arrested in 2014. Her sentence was getting her license suspended for a year, along with six months probation, 25 hours of community service and 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

In addition to dealing with anxiety fueled by drinking, Bella has been open about her mental health struggles in the past. “I have suffered from extreme depression and anxiety for most of my teenage and adult life,” she wrote in a Sept. 2021 Instagram post. “My social anxiety was something that slowly crept up on me as I grew into my twenties. It got harder for me to go out without having one drink to calm my nerves, which made me not want to go out at all, so I was just hibernating between jobs. What a life that is, constantly pushing a social regime, along with working 13 hour days every single day. I knew this wasn’t a sustainable life for me.”