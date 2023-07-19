Bella Hadid Not In Rehab, But On Medical Leave To Deal With Lyme Disease: Report

Bella Hadid reportedly took some time off from her modeling career to treat her Lyme disease, despite reports that her leave was due to a stint in rehab. “Bella Hadid has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease,” a source told ET on Wednesday, July 19. “Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped.”

The insider went on to say that Bella has been “sober for nine months” and has “never had an alcohol or drug problem.” They also insisted that the frequent Vogue cover model is “not in rehab.”

While Bella was diagnosed with the same disease as her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, back in 2016, it was only in March that she celebrated being on the wagon. In a TikTok video, the brunette beauty was seen dancing the night away in Las Vegas with the caption, “Five months alcohol free.”

In a January 2022 interview, Bella opened up about her decision to cut back on alcohol. However, this is the first time where she’s declared that she is officially off it for a specified period of time. She previously revealed to InStyle that she started cutting out alcohol in mid 2021.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” Bella explained. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

@babybella777 Tooth update! There was a low-grade infection underneath the tooth, NEXT to the tooth I thought was suffering(she’s good) which is the one I got a root canal on a year ago. It continued to spread down,causing a low grade infection in my jaw. I have felt in my heart for months that I needed this tooth out, to heal the rest, and if not, it was going to take me out!Please listen to your bodies my friends please!!! This made my Lyme flare up, which means the Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, gut, brain, spine, bones, etc oh and the entire nervous system💕 Any minor trauma to the body whether it’s physically or mentally can cause Lyme to flare up. My jaw has been so inflamed, and would flare up/inflame randomly when I was/am overly stressed or over working. Lyme flare ups happen all the time, so that doesn’t worry me, it’s more-so the jaw situation and how radiating the pain is especially with the Lyme. Some days okay! and some days are difficult. but when my jaw/nerves started to hurt on an aggressive level; it just went 0-100. And now we’re here! I am ok though!! i feel better when I’m riding! (And after starting the 2 rounds of anti-biotics) (that in itself is a wild ride) I think my horses just really take my mind off the pain. This is the reason i stopped riding 10 years ago, and i wasn’t going to let it get to me at my first show back🤭anyways , moral of the story , I’m getting this tooth extracted tomorrow! Going to heal that infection! Ive never been so excited go to the dentist..thank you for checking in on me I see you all!! wish me luck!!! ♬ PRETTY BOY FLOW – STURDYYOUNGIN

In recent years, Bella has been even more forthcoming with her Lyme disease struggle. “I know what it feels like to not want to get out of bed from bone pains and exhaustion and days on end of not wanting to socialize or be around people because the anxiety and brain fog just isn’t worth it,” she said at the 2016 Global Lyme Alliance’s second annual “Uniting for a Lyme-Free World” gala in New York City (watch here). “After years of this, you begin to get used to living with the sickness, instead of getting cured and moving on with your life,” she added.

On Apr. 1, 2023, Bella shared a positive update on her Lyme disease via TikTok (above) after a painful tooth infection. “Please listen to your bodies my friends please!!!”, Bella said. “This made my Lyme flare up, which means the Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, guy, brain, spine, bones etc oh, and the entire nervous system.” She ended the clip by noting that she is doing “okay” and her round of antibiotics is helping her immensely.