Bella Hadid Poses Topless in Daring New Instagram Post During NYFW: See Photo

Bella Hadid, 26 , hasn’t yet made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, but she gave her followers a glimpse of her life as a model with a set of new eye-catching Instagram photos, including one NSFW topless photo. The beauty was laying on a bed while covering her chest with her arms and wore nothing but nude-colored underwear. Some crew members seemed to be taking off a pair of pink pants that was still on one of her legs, which she stretched it out and up, and she looked to the side, toward the camera, as some pieces of clothing laid next to her.

The memorable photo was just one of many memorable moments in the behind-the-scenes post. One photo also showed her laying on a floor while fully clothed in a pink T-shirt, pink shorts, black tights and leg warmers, and black shoes. Another showed her standing and posing in a bodysuit, and a third was a mirror selfie in which she flaunted her toned abs in a cropped sleeveless top and pants.

After Bella’s post went public, her followers took to the comments section to share their opinions. “You are number one Miss Bella Hadid,” one follower wrote, while another shared that they are “forever proud” of her. A third speculated “a new project” and a fourth wrote, “Bella you’re reaaaaally lovely✨❤️ I learned a lot from you. Thank you gorgeous.”

Before Bella shared her latest epic photos, she wowed in pink lingerie for a Victoria’s Secret campaign. She appeared confident and happy as she posed in a plunging, pink lace push-up bra with a garter belt, a matching high-rise sheer lace thong, and thigh-high see-through pink lace stockings. She had her hair down and also added matching pink dangling earrings with the look.

She also wore another similar lingerie set that was light pink and black with lace. It also included stockings and she posed in between two giant red heart balloons, which she held with both hands. The look was topped off with a necklace and earrings.