Yolanda Hadid Claps Back At TikTok That Says She’s The ‘Worst Mom Ever’ To Gigi & Bella: Watch

Yolanda Hadid, 58, clapped back at one particular TikTok user accusing her of being a bad mom and “starving” her daughters at the start of their modeling careers. The mother of Gigi Hadid, 27, and Bella Hadid, 25, who now take high fashion runways by storm, was featured in the user’s viral video, which included several clips of her and the supermodels interacting. One, in particular, showed her advising Gigi, who complained of feeling “weak” after eating only “half an almond,” to “have a couple of almonds” instead, and that seemed to be the focus of her own response video, which can be seen below.

In Yolanda’s video, she can be seen doing various things while holding a big bowl of just almonds. She wore a white zip-up jacket and leggings and had her hair pulled back into a ponytail as she went about her day doing activities like walking, driving, hanging out with animals, and even meditating, all while holding the bowl and occasionally taking bites of the nuts. “#worstmomever #almonds,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Although Yolanda seemed to want to bring humor to the social media app by creating and posting the video, TikTok flagged it and included a warning message to viewers who watch it. “Participating in this activity could result in getting you or others hurt,” the warning read.

Yolanda’s latest response video comes after she took a “nine-month social media detox” and returned with a photo in Aug. She looked peaceful and was all smiles, in the photo, as she sat outside under the sun and took in the fresh air of her surroundings. She included a lengthy caption, in the post, and talked about her physical and mental health, which she needed to focus on for a while.

“Coming back from a 9 month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse….,” she wrote. the emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system. My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own.”

“texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. we are all guilty of it,” she continued. “I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us. remember the good old times of pagers and flip phones 😅a device to call people without the constant pressure to answer emails, texts and many hours of scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt and often left uninspired.”

“Anyway this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day,” she concluded. “Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family.”