Bella Hadid Gets Candid About Her Anxiety In New Makeup-Free Video: Watch

Not only is brunette bombshell Bella Hadid, 26, a model, but she’s also a humanitarian. The morning she took time to make donations for earthquake survivors in Turkey, the fashionista shared a TikTok video about her mental health struggles on Feb. 24. “Good morning you guys. I don’t know if I’ve said this before, but I have the worst morning anxiety,” Bella said at the start of the makeup-free clip. The runway sensation then explained that she wanted to show her viewers how “stupid” she looks when she chants her morning affirmations out loud. “What I wanted to show you was how stupid I feel sometimes, when I’m laying here, and I don’t believe it,” she added.

Some of her affirmations included the following phrases: “We’re gonna have an amazing day today, Bella,” and “You’re not going to let your anxiety overrule you today, Bella.” In addition, the Vogue cover model expressed her gratitude for the blessings that “the universe” has provided her. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world and I’m so grateful for all that the universe gives me,” the 26-year-old said. The daughter of RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid, 59, also dished that her busy lifestyle can be “unhealthy” for her, as it keeps her distracted. “When I’m working so much, my accomplishments make me feel better, which is so unhealthy,” Bella shared.

Many of Bella’s 7.7 million followers then took to the comments section to show their support for the Washington, D.C. native. “Morning anxiety is reallllll like the day is daunting but we got this!!!!!!!!”, one fan quipped, to which the starlet replied, “Like waking up in tears about to puke is not it. And then having to CONTINUE ON??? Worst.” In a separate comment, one of her admirers noted that “existing in the now” is something that helps them, and she replied to them as well. “Thank U! True! This helps me when I’m having an attack. Be present. Be present. It’s usually when I’m thinking about the past or future that it starts,” Bella said in response.

That same day, Bella, as promised, showed up to New York City’s Turkish House to donate several supplies for earthquake survivors in Turkey (see photos here). For the charitable outing, Bella rocked a white headscarf, pink sunglasses, black jeans, and a suede coat. She tied the look together with a pair of on-trend black utility boots, a leather side bag, and her coffee mug in-hand.

Bella also appeared on her momma’s Instagram on Feb. 22, alongside her sister, Gigi Hadid, 27, for Yolanda’s life update. In the first slide, the 59-year-old posed in between her daughters, as they embraced their mom for a sweet three-generation photo. “Living life, present and in the moment….”, her lengthy caption began. In addition, Yolanda also included a rare photo of Gigi’s daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, 2, in the post. So cute!