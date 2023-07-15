Andy Cohen Talks Jenna Lyons’ Decision To Join ‘RHONY’: ‘I’ve Always Been A Fan’ (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen reveals his history with Jenna Lyons from before she joined 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in this EXCLUSIVE interview.

July 15, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Andy Cohen
TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan -- (Photo by: Gavin Bond/Bravo)
TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Sai De Silva -- (Photo by: Gavin Bond/Bravo)
TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Erin Lichy -- (Photo by: Gavin Bond/Bravo)
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Everybody was surprised when Jenna Lyons was announced as one of the six cast members joining The Real Housewives of New York City for season 14. Jenna, 55, is famous for being the former executive creative director and president of J.Crew, so nobody expected her to ever join the Bravo universe. But was Jenna’s new boss, Andy Cohen, shocked by her decision, as well?

“Yes and no,” the dad-of-two told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the RHONY season 14 red carpet premiere on July 12.

Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen; Jenna Lyons (Photo: Shutterstock)

Andy revealed to HL that he knew Jenna from before she said yes to joining the RHONY reboot. “I met her years ago. She used to come to my Christmas parties. I’ve always been a fan,” the Watch What Happens Live host said.

RHONY is returning with six diverse women — Jenna, Sai De SilvaBrynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, and Jessel Taank — who are new to the franchise and have lot to offer. And nobody is more excited for this new era of RHONY than Andy himself!

“It feels familiar but it’s a whole new group of friends,” Andy said to HL to tease the new season, which premieres Sunday, July 16.

Jenna Lyons
Jenna Lyons on season 14 of ‘RHONY’ (Photo: Bravo)

Andy and Jenna discussed how the former fashion executive ended up on RHONY, during their interview with TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb the day after the red carpet premiere. “We had a few long conversations. Come to Jesus conversations as they were. And Jenna went in for the trust fall and I’m so glad she did because she is a brilliant Real Housewife,” Andy said. Jenna explained that she agreed to do the show because it was entering different territory with a new cast.

“This was not about doing what they’ve done before. It felt like it was a total change up,” Jenna said. “The cast is very diverse in age, ethnicity, look, feel, style, and personality. And that to me was a big game-changer in terms of the show.”

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo and streaming next day on Peacock.

