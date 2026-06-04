Andy Cohen’s Kids: Meet the Bravo Icon’s 2 Children Benjamin & Lucy

Andy Cohen wears many hats as the Bravo boss, but his favorite role to play is undoubtedly that of super dad to his two amazing kids! The 55-year-old TV personality/producer has welcomed son Benjamin and daughter Lucy into his life via surrogacy and he couldn’t be more in love, as he consistently gushes about them on social media. Find out all there is to know about Andy’s adorable brood below!

Benjamin Allen Cohen

Andy welcomed the first member of his family, son Benjamin, in February 2019. “He is named after my grandfather, Ben Allen,” Andy wrote at the time on Instagram alongside a snap of the newborn. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Even with his busy schedule making sure his Bravo empire stays on track, Andy makes sure Ben is a priority. But as luck would have it, the hectic timetable has proven to be quite a godsend. “I mean, fatherhood, it’s changed my life in every way,” he told Hollywood Life in June 2019. “The funny thing is, I leave for [Watch What Happens Live] between 9:00 and 9:30 every night, so that’s great. He goes to bed at 8:30. But, the other thing is I’m a single parent so I want to spend as much time as I can with him.”

“The cool thing is, I’m really in and out all day with my job,” he continued. “So, I’ll go to the radio sometimes in the morning for two hours, come home, get to put him down for his nap. He goes to bed, I’ll leave. He wakes up, I’m with him for two more hours and then we put him down, go to work. So, it’s like I’m kind of here and there throughout the day, which is nice consistency.”

Almost three years in with the bouncing baby boy and Andy is as smitten as ever. “He’s a cheerful, great kid. He makes it fun. I learn things every day,” he explained to KMOX radio. “I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I’m trying to be as laid back as I possibly can.”

The news of Andy fitting into the groove of parenthood is especially heartwarming considering he didn’t think he would ever become a father. “As a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me,” he told People shortly after Benjamin was born. “When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn’t going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids.”

Lucy Eve Cohen

With Andy taking to fatherhood like a fish to water, he soon made room for a sibling for little Benjamin, welcoming his second child, daughter Lucy, via surrogate on April 29, 2022. “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” he shared on Instagram. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

Andy went on to share that Ben was excited to meet his little sister. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” he added, going on to give a big shoutout to his unnamed surrogate. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” he signed off.