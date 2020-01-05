Andy Cohen, 51, Reveals Impressive Abs While Playing With Adorable Son Benjamin, 11 Mos., On Beach

Andy Cohen looked so sweet as he played with his baby son Benjamin on Miami Beach! The WWHL star is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation after hosting CNN’s NYE Live.

We cannot get over how good Andy Cohen, 51, looks! The Real Housewives producer and Watch What Happens Live host is unwinding with a relaxing vacation in Miami, Florida, alongside his adorable 11-month-old son Benjamin Allen! Wearing just a navy blue pair of swim shorts, Andy surprised us with his insanely toned abs and shapely arms as he carried little Benjamin on his shoulders. Clearly, Andy has been working on his fitness and he was actually joined on the trip by his trainer Stanislav Kravchenko who was spotted on the beach looking just as good. While the weather was looking a little cloudy, these two certainly brought the heat. For anyone wondering if there’s anything romantic between the men, Stanislav’s girlfriend BrieAnna Rae was also present on the trip according to Instagram.

Benjamin, with his brunette hair and perfectly plump cheeks, was looking so cute as he went for a ride on his dad’s shoulders. Hanging onto Andy’s bucket hat, the little boy had an inquisitive look on his face as he took in the ocean scenery! Barefoot just like dad, Benjamin was rocking a sweet gray jumper with a big cat on the front. The father-son duo were later seen having a laugh in a beach chair, and you can tell how much Andy just loves being a father. At one point, Stanislav also took Benjamin for a ride on his shoulders, and Andy documented the entire thing on his Instagram story!

Later, the host could be seen walking around with a blue tie-dye sweatshirt and denim bucket hat — hello, ’90s fashion — and upon closer look, the hoodie commemorated a pretty special celebration for Andy! “WWHL Staff, Ten Years,” the milestone sweatshirt, adorned with two Snoopy’s, read. WWHL first premiered on Bravo back in July 2009, so the special sweatshirts were likely distributed to Andy’s staff last year. Ten years is a massive milestone for any television show, and we’re glad to see the host wearing his anniversary loud and proud! The Emmy nominated series — which is well-known for putting celebs on the spot in “Plead The Fifth” segments — was recently confirmed to be picked up through 2021, so Andy has even more to smile about.

The St. Louis, Missouri native announced that he was expecting first son Benjamin via surrogate in Dec. 2018 — and doing it solo. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet,” he said on WWHL at the time. Benjamin arrived on Feb. 4, 2019 — just on time — and was named for Andy’s late grandfather Ben Allen. “When I was growing up… I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family. And then here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with,” he also shared.

Andy’s vacation comes fresh off his high-pressure hosting gig for CNN’s New Years Eve Live alongside BFF Anderson Cooper, 52. This year marked Andy’s second time hosting the annual event, which is filmed in New York City’s Times Square. Though most of the special went off without a hitch, Andy did momentarily go viral for accidentally calling 50 Cent “Shaq” — as in former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal! Whoops.