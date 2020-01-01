Andy Cohen Calls 50 Cent ‘Shaq’ During Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – Watch The Awkward Clip

Eek! Andy Cohen created a super awkward moment between him and 50 Cent when he called the rapper ‘Shaq’ during a live New Year’s Eve telecast.

Oh nooooooo! Andy Cohen, 50, made social media implode during his CNN hosting duties with BFF Anderson Cooper, on December 31. The two men were chatting with legendary rapper 50 Cent, 44, via satellite where the former were in Times Square whereas the latter was in Miami. Everything between them looked to be going really well until Andy called him ‘Shaq”, referring to NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, 47, which made 50 momentarily pause before the Watch What Happens Live host realized what he said and switched it back to his name. He then tried to continue the conversation by talking about his massive chain around his neck, but social media was quick to troll him the instant the moment happened on live television.

“Andy Cohen had so much tequila he confused 50 Cent with Shaq,” one user tweeted. Others appeared to be here for the massive mixup, with another one chiming in with, “Andy Cohen just called 50 Cent ‘Shaq’ on live TV and I am living.” One person saw that as their moment to end their holiday evening. “Did Andy Cohen just mistake 50 Cent for Shaq? I can’t even. On that note, I think I’m going to bed. #NyQuil in my system. Not a good night for it, but oh well.”

Neither Andy or 50 discussed the interaction on their own social media as the ball dropped into a new decade. The father-of-one did however share a couple of behind the scenes stories from their time on set where they raved about seeing the biggest boy band in the world, BTS, perform in Times Square.

Andy Cohen had so much tequila he confused 50 Cent with Shaq… 😂😂😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/NbQQN23Yq4 — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2020

