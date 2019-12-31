BTS Gives Epic Performance Of Their Biggest Hits On ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

The screams could be heard through BTS’ amazing New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve!

The boys are here! BTS, arguably the biggest boy band in the world right now, made midtown Manhattan and social media equally lose their minds when they took to the stage to perform their hit songs “Make It Right” and “Boy With Luv” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’ With Ryan Seacrest on December 31. The guys looked amazing in black and white outfits, some sparkling, as they confidently sang while walking by the enthusiastic crowd in the middle of Times Square. They also showed off their epic dance moves during their second song and fans were excited to sing along as host Ryan Seacrest encouraged them. At the end of their time on stage they wished everyone a “Happy New Year!” in unison.

News about the talented group heading to NYC on NYE broke on December 17 with fans of theirs rapidly expressing their happiness in a series of endless tweets on Twitter which continued in the days to come. “I can’t believe BTS is gonna experience an NYC New Year’s Eve at the same time I’m experiencing it….this is wild,” one wrote.

Others on the bill for the annual show include headliner & “Circles” emcee Post Malone, 24, country crooner Sam Hunt, 35, and pop/rock icon Alanis Morissette, 45, who will be joined by cast members of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, based off her worldwide smash debut album released almost 25 years ago.

BTS’ millions of fans got a sweet message right before the holidays about them possibly doing a tour next year! BigHit Entertainment, the group’s entertainment company, left a little surprise post for them on Twitter on December 23 by writing, “April 2020. Stay tuned,” as the caption underneath a photo that shows a reflection of all seven members, including V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, standing near purple-colored water and the word “TOUR” in big white letters at the bottom.

The K-pop boy band had a bunch of thrilling performances in 2019 before their epic one on NYE including them wowing the audience at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 6 where they did, as their fans call it, the “Legendary Dance Break.”