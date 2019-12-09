NeNe Leakes Claps Back At Andy Cohen After He Points Out That She Wore A Dress Twice 

NeNe Leakes responded to Andy Cohen after he said she repeated an outfit on ‘RHOA’, and she’s furious. NeNe shared the moment on Instagram alongside a message to the host letting him know that she didn’t ‘appreciate’ his ‘pointless’ comment!

NeNe Leakes has a bone to pick with Andy Cohen after a recent comment he made on his late night talk show. During Sunday’s episode, which included NeNe’s costar, Eva Marcille and singer Ashanti as guests, Andy had this to say about NeNe: “By the way, one NeNe’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big door bell show in LA where the strap broke. So, I guess she fixed her strap, which we love. You know what, we just love our eagle-eyed researchers here,” he concluded while the audience roared with laughter.

“Why, was that shady?”, he asked as Eva covered her mouth to contain her bursting laugh. “I didn’t mean for that to be shady,” Andy said, to which Eva replied, “Listen, you’re just like me… But sometimes it comes out shady.”

It didn’t take long (less than 24 hours to be exact) for NeNe to catch wind of Andy’s sly comment. NeNe re-shared a clip of the moment, on Monday afternoon, with a long message explaining why she did not find the “pointless” moment amusing. “Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like I don’t get it,” NeNe began. “That was 2 years ago I wore this dress ONCE, so I can’t sit in a confessional with it on @bravoandy,” she directly asked Andy, who she tagged him in her message.

(Video credit: Instagram/NeNe Leakes)

“How many times have you recycled your suits and ties?”, NeNe continued, adding the hashtags, “pointless” and “messy.” She went on to ask, “Why you care? It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No I mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn’t you interviewing those girls? What you mad about? Y’all stay coming for me but soon as I say something or do something I’m wrong. I DON’T APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL”, NeNe concluded in all capital letters.