NeNe Leakes Teases This Will Be Her Final Season On The ‘RHOA’ – ‘There’s A Lot Of Things That Aren’t Fair’

Amid all the shade-throwing as Season 12 of ‘RHOA’ airs, NeNe Leakes admitted her future on the show remains up in the air in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. NeNe even explained what exactly was bothering her.

NeNe Leakes, 51, does not have a guaranteed answer on whether or not she’ll be returning to Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The longtime Bravo star isn’t entirely satisfied when it comes to certain areas of the show that fans don’t necessarily see, which NeNe explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Dec. 6! We asked NeNe if Season 12 will be her last season after its Nov. 3 premiere, and she admitted, “I don’t know…I really don’t know that. I never really know what I’m doing until the season is over and we talk about it.”

However, NeNe was certain about one thing — “I just think there’s a lot of things that aren’t fair,” NeNe confessed. Elaborating on what’s not “fair,” she added, “Just things that — Behind the scenes things that you guys don’t get to see.” With that said, NeNe — who starred as a main cast member on RHOA between Seasons 1-7 and 10-12 — said, “So I just have to talk with my team and decide what’s best for me.”

But NeNe’s complaints don’t include Kenya Moore’s return to RHOA, even if they don’t see “eye to eye,” as NeNe told us. “No, [Kenya’s return] didn’t frustrate me,” NeNe insisted. “I don’t care to think about Kenya. I’m a pretty strong girl, and Kenya honestly cannot handle me.”

Although NeNe isn’t too happy with what’s going on behind the scenes, she did admit the “season is going really good.” That’s because she thinks the show is airing her co-stars’ true colors this time around! “I see kind of that they’re starting to show a little bit of these other girls’ personalities. Because I have felt like over the years, a lot of girls have gotten passes for whatever reason,” NeNe explained to HollywoodLife. “Maybe there just wasn’t a character they didn’t want the viewers to see. But this year, I feel like they are showing these girls a little bit more true to who they are on the show.”

Even if NeNe takes her leave from RHOA, she still has a business to run! Don’t forget that the reality television star also oversees a retail empire, since she owns three brick-and-mortar Swagg Boutique stores in Maryland, Georgia and Florida.