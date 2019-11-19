Kenya Moore Throws Shade At NeNe Leakes: She’s A ‘Spoiled Little Brat’

‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore has never been one to keep her feelings to herself, especially when it comes to NeNe Leakes.

Kenya Moore, 48, is back in Atlanta holding a coveted peach yet again on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and some things never change when it comes to her not so positive feelings on cast member and OG, NeNe Leakes, 51.”I think it’s a kind of sad situation that a person is well into their fifties can act like a spoiled little brat,” Kenya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City. “So, I can tell you that she definitely tries to get physical. And I can just tell you that I’m over her.”

Kenya and NeNe have really never seen eye to eye on anything since Kenya joined the hit Bravo series during its fifth season back in 2012. As HollywoodLife previously reported, NeNe was allegedly talking to Kenya’s now estranged husband Marc Daly behind her back and Kenya reportedly was not having any of it, so things escalated quickly. These two ladies are both strong, opinionated women, so it’s no surprise that they reportedly got into it during filming in Greece for the cast trip back in October. These two have always had issues, but this seemed to be the icing on the cake for Kenya in her already troubled relationship with NeNe.

Though Kenya opted not to hold an umbrella when throwing this shade, she knows she’s taking the higher road when it comes to her relationship with her co-star. After all, she’s a mama now and that’s her top priority. ” I just don’t have time for nonsense,” Kenya shared. “I have a daughter now, so I really don’t have time for nonsense so that’s the way I am with everything. I’m really just focused on my hair care line. Kenya Moore Haircare is in over 2200 Sally Beauty stores. I am expanding the line. I’m going into other things in the beauty world, so I’m just focusing on being a CEO mom and just being a boss and showing my daughter what it looks like up close and personal to be a boss.”