NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Toned Tummy While On The Beach In Ripped Jeans & Crop Top

While summer’s long gone, it’s always sunny in Miami! NeNe Leakes took advantage of the warm weather to show off her toned tummy in a crop top and donned tight, ripped jeans.

NeNe Leakes was in Miami as the host of the Ladies of Success weekend over Nov. 7-10, and she joined fellow attendees for a romp near the ocean on day two. Nene’s been so busy she’s just getting around to posting all of the photos from the event to her Instagram. On Nov. 13 she shared a series of beachy photos with some of the attendees. While they all wore matching white t-shirts that had the event’s name written across the front, NeNe, 51, was the only one to tie hers up just below her bust to show off her toned tummy and midsection. The ladies all wore jeans as well and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was really feeling sexy, as hers featured large open rips showing plenty of leg skin.

They all rolled their jeans up to the knee to do some splashing around at the ocean line and NeNe looked like she was having the time of her life with a big smile on her face in every pic. The Bravo star wore a straight blonde wig as she splashed with the other ladies as she captioned the Instagam photos on Nov. 13, “beach timeI love these queens” and “Queens celebrate other Queens” in another series of photos from their beach romp.

Fans raved over how great NeNe looked. One IG user named natalieboss87 wrote, “Nene u get finer as you age wow🤩🤩🤩stunning,” next to the pics while fan my7blessings commented, “GOT DAMN Nene your body look good girl😍.” b_a_beautiful_queen added, “Yessss NeNe is serving….that waist is snatched🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while fan ange.dania wondered, “What is it in Atlanta that makes 50 so beautiful 🤩🤩♥️♥️” since the RHOA cast just gets more stunning with age.

NeNe has every reason to be in a celebratory mood because she hosted the Inaugural Ladies of Success and has an even bigger lineup for 2020. “I DID IT! Morning Day 2 of Ladies of Success! Successful Entrepreneurial women from all over the world conference put on by a serial entrepreneurial black woman…ME @ladiesofsuccessmiami #lostour http://www.ladiesofsuccessmiami.com Hope to see you Nov 2020.” “QUEENS CELEBRATE OTHER QUEENS” she captioned another pic gathered with ladies at the three-day event. It was billed as a chance to “Come network, uplift, motivate with women all over the world to learn ways to increase your bottom line.”