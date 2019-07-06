NeNe Leakes, 51, Shows Off Amazing Body In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit — See Pics

NeNe Leakes is 51 but has the body of a woman half her age. She showed of her hourglass curves in a hot black cut-out swimsuit while lounging by her home pool.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is rocking her best body ever. At 51, she’s killing it in a barely-there black one-piece cut-out swimsuit in photos she shared to Instagram on July 5. The top tied off around her neck with just small strips of fabric going down her chest that showed off tons of cleavage and side-boob. A small panel then traced her torso to the bottom of the swimsuit, which then got a string-bikini look on the sides thanks to gold links that tied off with black knots. It’s the perfect look for NeNe’s hourglass figure, with her slim waist on display and curves in all the right places.

NeNe captioned the photo “The Leakes pool” then followed it up with another IG pic laying next to her pool, dipping one hand in while lying on her back for an even better look at the sexy swimwear. Since she had on perfect glam makeup, including dark eye liner, long lashes and pink lipstick, she didn’t look like she planned to get wet. Her hair of choice on this particular day was a short blonde bob that rested just above her shoulders.

Fans absolutely went nuts for how amazing NeNe looked. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd wrote in the comments “”Hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while a user named Natalie said “Wow. Just wow. U look on 🔥girl.” A man named Darrell thought NeNe’s husband Gregg, 63, better consider himself a very lucky man, writing “Yum! yum! Yum! No disrespect to Gregg but you look scrumdilicious! yes yes yes!” It looks like he might have been the cameraman behind Nene’s pics as the shadowy outline of what appears to be his head can be seen on NeNe’s right thigh in the first photo.

NeNe initially had not been filming RHOA when season 12’s production began at the beginning of June due to a contract dispute. But thankfully that’s been resolved and she confirmed to fans that she will be appearing on the show during a June 25 interview. “I have never been suspended,” NeNe said on the Majic Radio Show. “And I am on Season 12. Thank you very much.”