NeNe Leakes Is ‘Disappointed’ She’s Not Filming ‘RHOA’ Right Now: ‘She Loves The Show’

Filming is underway for ‘RHOA’ season 12 but for now NeNe Leakes is sitting out due to contract issues. She’s sad she’s not filming and hopes the situation gets worked out soon.

While NeNe Leakes had a drama filled season 11 on Real Housewives of Atlanta, the OG cast member still loves the show and wants to be part of it. But right now money on the table is an issue for her team so she hasn’t started filming with the rest of the peaches, as season 12’s shooting schedule is already underway. “Nene is disappointed to not be filming right now but it’s really important for her to be compensated fairly. After all, she’s an OG Housewife and knows her worth and won’t settle for what doesn’t work contractually for her,” a source close to the Bravo production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves the show and the platform it creates, so she’s really hopeful that everything will get worked out. To hear otherwise is hurtful. It has nothing to do with anything other than business and she’s hoping to that the business side gets worked out ASAP and she can begin filming. Both sides want to make this work. Nene does not want to leave the show, but she also knows her worth and value she brings not just to Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the Housewives franchise as a whole,” our insider continues.

NeNe, 51, has been plagued by reports that she’d been sidelined from her beloved show due to her ongoing feuds with Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. Not only that Kenya Moore is returning after a season away. “Even though she’s not talking to a few of the ladies, Nene is a professional and looks at this as a job. She can work with anyone in this industry if need be, whether it’s Porsha, Kenya, or anyone else. The whole cast actually does want Nene to begin filming. They know it’ll make for amazing TV and the show isn’t the same without her. Nobody wants to see her have to walk away,” our source adds.