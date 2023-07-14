‘RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Shoots Her Shot With Shep Rose: ‘It Could Be A Short-Term Disaster’ (Exclusive)

Brynn Whitfield may be new to Bravo, but she already has her sights set on another single reality star from the network. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 36, said she’s interested in Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose, 42, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the RHONY season 14 premiere on July 12.

“I think Shep’s a cutie. And I feel like I’m a commitment-phobe. He’s a commitment-phobe. So it would be a disaster,” Brynn said with a laugh. “It would be a short-term disaster. And Andy [Cohen] told me [he could help.]”

Brynn is proudly single and ready to mingle. Shep is also single, as far as we know, following his split from co-star Taylor Ann Green in 2022. And considering Taylor reportedly “hooked up” with Austen Kroll while filming Southern Charm season 9, Shep is probably looking to move on from his past relationship. Brynn, you’ve got a chance!

Brynn stars in the new season of RHONY that premieres Sunday, July 16. Fans are already obsessing over the brunette bombshell thanks to her iconic tagline that’s been released: “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.” Brynn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the red carpet premiere that her tagline is inspired by a bad date, something many New Yorkers can relate to.

“I refused to record any others. I wrote it the second week [of filming],” Brynn explained. “I actually said it on a date years ago to this asshole. He was a huge jerk. Very crude. Said a bunch of weird stuff on the date. And then at the end [he] had the audacity to make a joke, like, ‘should we split the check’? I was adding the tip, I was like, ‘I went on your Instagram and your dad is kind of cute.’ I was like, ‘Maybe I should just date your dad. Then I could be your stepmom and make your bed time 8 PM.’ I was like, ‘Never call me again.’ And then for some reason I remembered that and was like, ‘That’s it!’ ”

Brynn also confirmed to HL that she caused some drama on the new season of RHONY. No surprise there! But she did clarify that her co-start Erin Lichy ruffled feathers in the friend group, as well, just in a different way.

“I think I’m more intentional. I’m like, ‘You just told me something. I’m gonna go tell someone else.’ I think Erin is unintentionally the biggest pot-stirrer, and I’m intentionally the biggest pot-stirrer,” Brynn said. “Act with purpose in life!”