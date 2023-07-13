RHONY’s Jessel Taank Speaks Out After Vomiting At The Show’s Premiere Party: ‘I Wish I Was Drunk’

Jessel Taank isn’t getting a great start as a member of the illustrious Real Housewives of New York City cast. After Page Six reported that she threw up “all over” the Rainbow Room during a premiere party for the Bravo reality hit on Wednesday, July 12, she took to the outlet’s Instagram post about the story to share her side of the story. “I wish I was drunk!! Unfortunately just a stomach bug guys. nothing to see here,” she commented, alongside a red heart emoji.

A source told the outlet in a Thursday report that the ailing reality star “did it right on the carpet,” at the event, and added that she then vomited “another time, too.” “She looked very pale and wasn’t smiling or interacting with a lot of people,” they said. “At one point, she sat at a table by herself to catch her breath for a bit, and people pretty much left her alone.”

Page Six claimed that other sources said she’d also vomited in a sink in the bathroom. A source close to Jessel herself said she’d been running on fumes and was legitimately ill at the event. “She had flown in from Greece the night before and was running on no sleep,” the pal said of the fashion publicist. “Absolutely no alcohol was involved. It really could’ve been lack of sleep.”

Meanwhile, Jessel took to her own Instagram stories on Thursday to share stunning pics and video clips from the event. She wore an eye-popping gold cutout dress with glittering gold duster earrings and pulled her long brunette hair into a sleek high ponytail.

Also via IG stories, she shared a photo of her husband, businessman Pavit Randhawa, and toddler son. By way of explanation, she shared in the caption, “I left the boys in Greece for the RHONY premiere and we ALL got a stomach bug. So glad these lil guys are feeling better today.”

Jessel shares twin sons Kai and Rio with Pavit. The stunning publicist is one of six new housewives joining the reboot, including Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Ubah Hassan.