Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Threw Shade At Her Parenting

Chyna'a statement comes after Khloe Kardashian said she feels like 'more than an aunt' to Chyna's daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 14, 2023 6:53PM EDT
Blac Chyna and Khloe Kardashian
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Blac Chyna (born Angela White) is showing that there is no bad blood between her and Khloe Kardashian after a clip of Thursday, July 13’s episode of The Kardashians went viral. The clip showed a discussion between Khloe, 39, and Scott Disick, 40, speaking about Khloe’s close relationship with Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter, Dream. Khloe said that she feels like “probably more than an aunt” to Dream, while Scott said she’s “basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream.” Many fans took the discussion as shade thrown at Chyna, but the model and media personality had nothing but good things to say about the Kardashians’ involvement with her daughter in a new statement.

“Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day,” Chyna told TMZ on Friday, July 14. “Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity.” Mentioning Khloe’s July 13 clarification of the viral discussion, Chyna added, “It takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for.”

Blac Chyna and Khloe Kardashian
Blac Chyna and Khloe Kardashian are moving on from their past drama (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Good American founder took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 13 to clap back at claims that she and Scott were shading Chyna during their discussion about Dream. “Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life,” she wrote, adding that she and her younger brother, Rob, 36, are also doing their best to be parents. “We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe,” she continued.”

Taking aim at the “Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna” narrative, Khloe assured fans that all parties want to “move on from any prior negativity.” She explained, “The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy’s house, her daddy’s house, and any family member’s house for that matter. Life is hard enough. Let’s try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day.”

Khloe’s July 13 message regarding the Kardashian vs. Chyna headlines
Khloe’s July 13 message regarding the Kardashian vs. Chyna headlines (Instagram/Khloe Kardashian)

However, in the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe confirmed she has no real relationship with Chyna. “I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” she said in a confessional. “It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.” As fans know, after legal battles with Rob, Chyna sued the KarJenner family for defamation. She lost the $100 million lawsuit in 2022.

