Dua Lipa Rocks Tiny Black Bikini To Paddleboard On Summer Vacation: Photo

Fresh off her new music video for the 'Barbie' soundtrack, Dua Lipa enjoyed a Greece getaway and shared some sizzling snaps from it.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 8, 2023 5:51PM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Torno, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - German Model Heidi Klum and her husband, Tokio Hotel's Tom Kaulitz pack on the PDA during their motorboat ride out in Torno, Lake Como. They enjoyed a few drinks on the boat and set the temperatures soaring even further with a loved-up display as they kissed passionately out in the Italian sunshine as Tom when shirtless and took control of the wheel! The former Victoria's Secret Angel Heidi donned her sexy Versace two-piece bikini set. The couple was seen checking out a few properties for sale in the prestigious affluent area where the likes of A-list Hollywood superstars such as George Clooney are residing. Perhaps it's an exciting attractive move for Heidi and Tom as they look to purchase a home in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region known for its stunning dramatic scenery. Pictured: Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. 17 Jun 2023 Pictured: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA996625_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: AM / SplashNews.com

Dua Lipa brought back “hot girl summer” in a hot second when she shared fun photos of her bikini-filled vacation in Greece. The “Dance the Night” hitmaker posted the sizzling snaps to her Instagram on Friday, July 7, and captioned them “sifnosssss” in honor of the idyllic town of Sifnos. Rocking a black bikini, Dua looked like she was enjoying the getaway, as she navigated a paddleboard across the crystal blue waters.

Another photo had Dua posing like a supermodel on the deck of a boat while slaying in the same swimsuit. In yet another pic, the 27-year-old Grammy winner was all smiles as she walked hand in hand with her boyfriend Romain Gavras, whom she’s been linked with for months.

After rumors of the “Levitating” singer sparking up a romance with Jack Harlow, and a brief stint of kissing Trevor Noah, Dua began dating the filmmaker and has been inseparable ever since.

The handsome gent is clearly no stranger to the entertainment world. Romain has directed music videos for Kanye West and M.I.A., which both earned him Grammy nominations. He also tried his hand at filmmaking, working on movies like Athena (2022) and The World Is Yours (2018). In his dating life, Romain was previously linked to Rita Ora before getting together with Dua.

Dua’s last serious relationship was with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. They started dating in 2019 but called it quits in 2021. At the time, an insider EXCLUSIVELY said Gigi and Bella hoped to continue being close to Dua, despite the split. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her.” However, the fact remains they were still upset to see the pair going their separate ways. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the insider added.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad