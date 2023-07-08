Dua Lipa Rocks Tiny Black Bikini To Paddleboard On Summer Vacation: Photo

Dua Lipa brought back “hot girl summer” in a hot second when she shared fun photos of her bikini-filled vacation in Greece. The “Dance the Night” hitmaker posted the sizzling snaps to her Instagram on Friday, July 7, and captioned them “sifnosssss” in honor of the idyllic town of Sifnos. Rocking a black bikini, Dua looked like she was enjoying the getaway, as she navigated a paddleboard across the crystal blue waters.

Another photo had Dua posing like a supermodel on the deck of a boat while slaying in the same swimsuit. In yet another pic, the 27-year-old Grammy winner was all smiles as she walked hand in hand with her boyfriend Romain Gavras, whom she’s been linked with for months.

After rumors of the “Levitating” singer sparking up a romance with Jack Harlow, and a brief stint of kissing Trevor Noah, Dua began dating the filmmaker and has been inseparable ever since.

The handsome gent is clearly no stranger to the entertainment world. Romain has directed music videos for Kanye West and M.I.A., which both earned him Grammy nominations. He also tried his hand at filmmaking, working on movies like Athena (2022) and The World Is Yours (2018). In his dating life, Romain was previously linked to Rita Ora before getting together with Dua.

Dua’s last serious relationship was with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. They started dating in 2019 but called it quits in 2021. At the time, an insider EXCLUSIVELY said Gigi and Bella hoped to continue being close to Dua, despite the split. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her.” However, the fact remains they were still upset to see the pair going their separate ways. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the insider added.