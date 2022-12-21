Bella Hadid Rocks New Honey Blonde Hair Makeover With Sister Gigi In Aspen: Before & After Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, it is that she’s not afraid to take risks when it comes to beauty and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Aspen with her sister, Gigi Hadid. The 26-year-old debuted a new honey-blonde hair makeover, ditching her dark brown hair for the gorgeous new hue.

Bella showed off her new hairstyle in an Instagram post featuring a slew of photos of her new hair. In the slideshow, Bella had her new light blonde/brown hair, down and parted in the middle in loose, air-dried waves. She styled her new hairstyle with a tight green, low-cut top, a leather jacket, a patterned scarf, a high-waisted denim midi skirt, and knee-high black leather boots.

Bella posted the slideshow with the caption, “I am so proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen. 413 E Hyman !!!She works so hard and the product speaks for itself ! It’s sooo Gigi!!! Thank You Jelly for having a little non-alc Mulled Wine @kineuphorics bar to add a little euphoria to the night!! I love you!”

In one photo from the slideshow, Bella posed next to Gigi and the sisters looked like identical twins, despite Gigi being a year older. Their faces looked the same and now that Bella dyed her hair blonde, the resemblance was uncanny. Not only did Bella dye her hair blonde, but she also bleached her eyebrows to match her new hair.

Before dying her hair, Bella was rocking a much darker hue, and just recently, Bella was at an event where she had her dark brown hair slicked back into a high bun. She styled her hairstyle with a bright red, hooded Schiaparelli Spring 2023 Dress that was cinched in at the waist and had a ruched skirt that was slit on the side showing off her long, toned legs.