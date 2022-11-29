Bella Hadid Models Crystal-Covered Nude Catsuit In Behind-The-Scenes Swarovski Photos

Bella Hadid, 26, looked amazing in her new set of Instagram photos! The gorgeous model posed in a crystal-covered nude catsuit that had added butterfly wings to the back while working on a holiday photo shoot with Swarovski. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and had crystals on top of her head as she topped her look off with matching crystal earrings.

In two photos, she posed solo as she confidently lifted her arms up in the shadows. In another photo, she was sitting down and surrounded by people who were working on her epic look. Bella also included a video of a clip of the photo shoot playing on a camera screen. She tagged the jewelry line in the caption and her post was met with several compliments.

Many followers compared her to Tinker Bell from Peter Pan while others called her “beautiful” in the figure-flattering outfit. “Loving the backstage pictures,” one fan also wrote while another called her a “fairy queen.” One follower also quoted Taylor Swift‘s new song “Bejeweled” by writing, “miss bella can still make the whole place shimmer ✨✨✨.”

Before Bella wowed with her latest post, she made headlines in a different catsuit, which she wore at the Stella McCartney fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Oct. It was a long-sleeved nude one, similar to the one she wore in her most recent photos, but it didn’t have crystals added. She had her hair down during her time on the runway and flaunted a natural makeup look while the crowd looked at her in awe.

Back in Sept., Bella got just as much attention when she posed topless in a Burberry jacket and skirt for Ricardo Tisci. She was using one hand to cover her bare chest area and gave the camera a confident and bold look as she posed for the memorable snapshots. She also appeared to be standing in an outside doorway near a brick building, which seemed to be a perfect setting for the types of photos she was looking to get.