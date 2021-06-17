Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Ready For ‘Hot Girl Summer’ With Stunning New Bikini Video

Hot Girl Summer has nothing on Miley Cyrus! The singer posted a new video of herself in a bikini and revealed she’s ready for summer 2021.

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to share a new photo and video of herself in a green bikini on June 16. “My girls got me looking right and tight for this hot girl summer,” she captioned the pic, tagging her friend’s brand, Frankie’s Bikinis. She also referenced hot girl summer in the video, writing, “It’s been a hot girl summer for like 3 years straight. No breaks.” Miley also tagged the originator of “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion.

Miley has been posting quite a few sexy photos on her social media lately, including a selfie of herself wearing red lingerie earlier this month. After her split from Cody Simpson in 2020, the singer has been single and ready to mingle, and it looks like she’s definitely ready to heat things up this summer. For her latest bikini shots, she already looked to have a base tan going, as she went makeup-free for the posts. Her hair was pulled back and her body was on point for the pics, too.

In addition to living her best life this summer, Miley will also be playing several concerts now that the coronavirus regulations have been lifted. She promoted her list of tour dates by wearing the same green bikini and posing with her back to the camera. The tour dates were emblazoned across the picture, but you could still see Miley’s full figure behind the text.

This will be one of Miley’s first opportunities to play a lot of the new music that she released in 2020. Miley dropped her rock album, Plastic Hearts, in November, and although she played a few shows during COVID, this summer will allow her the chance to play a fuller setlist.

While Miley is gearing up for her hot girl summer as a single woman, two of her famous recent exes are in very committed relationships. Liam Hemsworth, who Miley was married to for less than eight months in 2019, is hot and heavy with Gabriella Brooks. The two even attended their first official event together earlier this month! Meanwhile, Cody, who Miley dated from the fall of 2019 until summer 2020, is dating model Marloes Stevens. He also just wrapped intense training for swimming at the Olympics, although he missed out on qualifying for the Games.