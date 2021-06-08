Miley Cyrus Rocks Lacy Red Lingerie For Sexy Mirror Selfie

Miley Cyrus is breaking the Internet with her new sultry lingerie pic! See her rocking some red undergarments on the ‘gram!

Miley Cyrus is gifting the Internet with some sultry lingerie pics — which were approved by her mom, in case you were concerned. The “Wrecking Ball” singer took to her Instagram Stories with a sneak preview of her little fuschia-colored lacy bra and underwear in a mirror pic, showing just her cleavage and underwear. Then, Miley gave fans a full picture of herself in the barely-there undergarments! In another mirror pic, the blondie posed with what looks like an iced coffee in-hand held seductively to her lips. Her amazingly toned body was adorned with the lacy bralette and undies, while her blond hair was styled in messy ringlets and waves.

The next IG Story showed Miley’s conversation with her mom, Tish Cyrus. The “Without You” crooner sent her mom a mirror photo and she sweetly responded, “OMG. LOVE.” We LOVE a supportive mom! Interestingly, Miley, herself, just opened up about how the body shaming she received following the 2013 VMAs “scarred” her. Posing in a high-cut black thong bodysuit in her IG Stories, Miley admitted, “Ya’ll scarred me w that turkey butt sh**,” referring to the backlash she received following her performance of a mash-up of “We Can’t Stop” and “Blurred Lines” at the 2013 show.

In March 2021, Miley opened up further about the hurtful, body-shaming comments after that event while speaking to Demi Lovato on her IG Live Talk Show. “I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this sh*t because after the VMAs and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey on my outfit,” Cyrus explained. “I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years.”

While she has since healed from the trauma and public shaming, Miley admitted that at the time, “I felt like having this persona of being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so insecure on the inside that in my personal life I wasn’t even wearing bathing suits and shorts.” You can watch the full discussion here.