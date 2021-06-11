Liam Hemsworth Posts Rare Photos Of GF Gabriella Brooks From Date Night At Charity Event

Liam Hemsworth and Gabrielle Brooks have attended a star-studded charity event in Australia, alongside his brother Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Liam Hemsworth, 31, and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 23, have made their first official public appearance, almost 18 months after they were first linked — see the pic here. The couple, who initially sparked romance rumors in December 2019, attended the star-studded Gold Dinner 2021 on June 11 in Sydney, Australia. The event is held in support of the Sydney Children’s Hospital, and was also attended by Liam’s big brother, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon‘s wife Lucciana Barroso.

“Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health,” Liam captioned his Instagram snap, showing the group smiling together. “Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children’s hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner.” The actor posted a group shot, putting the ladies’ gorgeous gowns on display, along with a selfie with Gabriella.

The super private couple only appeared to confirm their relationship in 2020, when they were spotted kissing on an Australian beach, proving he had moved on from ex-wife Miley Cyrus. The pair got married in 2018, after they lost their Malibu home to a fire, however the marriage was short-lived, and they divorced just eight months later.

It’s now been nearly two years since the divorce, and Miley has since been in relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, but hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone for nine months now. Meanwhile, Liam and his girlfriend seem to be going stronger than ever. While Liam doesn’t publicly talk about the breakup, Miley has been open about what went wrong on her end. In December, she explained that she rushed into marrying Liam as a way to “cling to what [she] had left” of her house in Malibu. “I really do and did love him very, very, very much,” she admitted. “And still do and always will.”