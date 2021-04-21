Liam Hemsworth Gets Cheeky IG Comment From GF Gabriella Brooks About His Longer Hair

Liam Hemsworth’s GF Gabriella Brooks got flirty in his Instagram comments, giving him a cute nickname as he showed off his new, long hair.

Looks like Liam Hemsworth‘s question was already answered! The handsome Hunger Games star showed off his new floppy hairdo on Instagram and asked his followers if it was time for a haircut. His model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, had a little fun in the comments and teased Liam, nicknaming him “Rapunzel.”

While Gabriella’s opinion is probably the only one he really cares about, a bunch of Liam’s famous friends weighed in, too. His Isn’t It Romantic co-stars Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson called the look “Hawt boi summer” and dropped fire emojis in the comments. Brody Jenner, whose ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter dated Liam’s ex-wife, Miley Cyrus after their respective divorces, told him to “never” get it cut. Interesting development, don’t you think?

Just months after Liam and Miley called it quits for good in 2019, Liam, 31, sparked romance rumors with gorgeous Gabriella, 23. The pair were even spotted having lunch with his parents in Australia’s Byron Bay at the end of the year. By early 2020, they weren’t playing coy about their relationship, sharing PDA on the regular.

Things are only heating up now for Liam and Gabriella. And more importantly, she’s got the stamp of approval from Liam’s close-knit family, a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Liam is very happy with [Gabriella] and so is his family,” the source said. “They think she’s is a great match for him and they’d love to see them eventually settle down together. They love that she’s from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don’t have to worry about Liam moving away.”