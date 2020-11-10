Why Liam Hemsworth’s Family Thinks Gabriella Brooks Is A ‘Perfect Match’ For Him After Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ romance is going strong and his family is pleased with their blossoming relationship after his split from Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, was pictured cozying up next to girlfriend Gabriella Brooks on Nov. 7. The Hunger Games star brought the 22-year-old model as his date to brother Luke Hemsworth‘s 40th birthday party where they were surrounded by Liam’s closest family and friends. A few sources close to the hunky Australian actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that Liam’s loved ones couldn’t be happier about their budding romance.

“Gabby has been living with Liam since quarantine started so his family has gotten very close to her, she’s totally one of them now,” a friend of the family’s said. “Liam is very happy with her and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for him and they’d love to see them eventually settle down together. They love that she’s from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don’t have to worry about Liam moving away. They are such a close family, Liam’s parents are overjoyed to have all their boys back home and living in Australia and they very much want it to stay that way.”

Luke celebrated his 40th birthday on Nov. 7 with an intimate gathering that included the Hemsworth’s parents, Leonie and Craig, along with their wives and girlfriends, and a few close friends. “Liam brought Gabby as his date to his brother Luke’s 40th birthday party in Byron Bay this past weekend. The party was Peaky Blinders themed and everybody came decked out in full costume for the occasion,” a second source said. Chris Hemsworth posted a few photos from the party which included a group snapshot of the brothers along with Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, Luke’s wife, Samantha Hemsworth, Gabriella, and their parents.

“Liam’s entire family was there and Gabby fit right in with everybody, including his parents, brothers, and sisters-in-law,” the source continued. “That’s one of the qualities that Liam has always found attractive in Gabriella and why he knew she’d be the perfect date. She just meshes well with his circle of friends and his family, and it just feels comfortable. She’s really down to earth and lets him be himself which is a breath of fresh air for Liam. Gabby definitely checks every box for Liam and he doesn’t take having her in his life for granted.”