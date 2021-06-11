See Pics

Cody Simpson Reveals His Muscled Olympics Swimming Physique Along With Diet & Training Routine

Cody Simpson
DAVE HUNT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy playing a pick-up game of basketball in a park on Santa Monica Blvd. along with his brother, Val, who opted to ditch the shirt on the side line and to soak in the LA sunshine. The brothers are professional dancers, Maksym, known best for his work on Dancing With The Stars. The grace of their dancing carried over into their movements during the ball game. 05 Apr 2019 Pictured: Val Chmerkovski. Photo credit: PGEX/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA395109_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cody Simpson is seen following the Men's 50m Butterfly Final on Day 5 of the Australian Swimming Championships at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, 18 April 2021. Australian Swimming Championships, Gold Coast, Australia - 18 Apr 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gavin Rossdale and his son Kingston Rossdale seen shirtless playing tennis on a hot day in LA. The two take a break together and get water before going at it again. Kingston helps gather balls before the duo put on their masks to leave the courts. Pictured: Gavin Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Cody Simpson chatted with GQ Sports and shared his daily workout routine along with his diet as he preps for the upcoming Olympic swim trials in Australia! 

Cody Simpson returned to the sport he loves, and now he’s ready to represent his country at the Olympics! The former singer, 24, chatted with GQ Sports about his intense routine, as the Olympic trials for swimming approach in the coming weeks. Cody ran through each element of his rigorous workout regimen and the types of foods he eats to achieve his Olympic physique.

“I always new I wanted to come back to the sport,” Cody told the outlet of one day returning to swimming. “Most weekdays start abruptly with a 5 AM alarm,” the Aussie star revealed. “I make a wrap with peanut butter and banana. That’s going to give me the sugar, the protein, and the carbs that I need to get through that morning practice,” he shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

By 6 AM sharp, Cody is in the water and ready to go! “Most days, we’re pretty consistent with the training,” he explained, adding that he trains for about four hours in the pool and then 60-90 minutes in the gym roughly three times a week. “After practice I usually have a protein shake, usually like to make avocado on toast. I love to eat fish and veggies. Just getting a good healthy protein, vegetable, and carb,” Cody revealed of his diet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

Since he’s gotten into training, Cody has definitely increased the number of times he eats in a day. While he admits that his favorite meal is often a burger and fries, Cody’s been following a pescatarian diet recently, and eating more vegetables. Of course, there’s so much more than just diet and exercise to Cody’s training. He’s also developed some major lifestyle changes!

Cody Simpson is seen following the Men’s 50m Butterfly Final on Day 5 of the Australian Swimming Championships at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, on April 18, 2021 [DAVE HUNT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock].
“I’ve pretty much cut out alcohol,” Cody revealed. Cody describes the decision as “one of the best things you can do for your mental focus,” which he undoubtedly needs to train. “It keeps you on-point,” he explained. Clearly, Cody is going all-in when it comes to his swimming training. The singer-turned-athlete was a swimming champ, prior to making the shift to music. Now, Cody is putting in the work before the Australian Olympic trials!