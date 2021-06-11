Cody Simpson Reveals His Muscled Olympics Swimming Physique Along With Diet & Training Routine

Cody Simpson chatted with GQ Sports and shared his daily workout routine along with his diet as he preps for the upcoming Olympic swim trials in Australia!

Cody Simpson returned to the sport he loves, and now he’s ready to represent his country at the Olympics! The former singer, 24, chatted with GQ Sports about his intense routine, as the Olympic trials for swimming approach in the coming weeks. Cody ran through each element of his rigorous workout regimen and the types of foods he eats to achieve his Olympic physique.

“I always new I wanted to come back to the sport,” Cody told the outlet of one day returning to swimming. “Most weekdays start abruptly with a 5 AM alarm,” the Aussie star revealed. “I make a wrap with peanut butter and banana. That’s going to give me the sugar, the protein, and the carbs that I need to get through that morning practice,” he shared.

By 6 AM sharp, Cody is in the water and ready to go! “Most days, we’re pretty consistent with the training,” he explained, adding that he trains for about four hours in the pool and then 60-90 minutes in the gym roughly three times a week. “After practice I usually have a protein shake, usually like to make avocado on toast. I love to eat fish and veggies. Just getting a good healthy protein, vegetable, and carb,” Cody revealed of his diet.

Since he’s gotten into training, Cody has definitely increased the number of times he eats in a day. While he admits that his favorite meal is often a burger and fries, Cody’s been following a pescatarian diet recently, and eating more vegetables. Of course, there’s so much more than just diet and exercise to Cody’s training. He’s also developed some major lifestyle changes!

“I’ve pretty much cut out alcohol,” Cody revealed. Cody describes the decision as “one of the best things you can do for your mental focus,” which he undoubtedly needs to train. “It keeps you on-point,” he explained. Clearly, Cody is going all-in when it comes to his swimming training. The singer-turned-athlete was a swimming champ, prior to making the shift to music. Now, Cody is putting in the work before the Australian Olympic trials!