Cody Simpson Is Training To Swim At The Olympics: Girlfriend Marloes Stevens Is ‘So Proud’ Of Him

Cody Simpson’s girlfriend, Marloes Stevens, is ‘right by’ Cody’s side, as he preps for the Australian Swimming Trials, a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HL.

Cody Simpson has a huge support system as he trains for the Australian Swimming Trials ahead of the Olympics, and it’s all thanks to his girlfriend, Marloes Stevens. “Marloes has been supporting Cody while he’s busy preparing and training to compete in the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials in Adelaide (South Australia),” a source close to the Olympic hopeful, 24, and model, 28, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “The trials take place from June 12th through the 17th and Cody’s prepared to give everything he’s got in order to gain a ticket to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics,” our insider further explained.

“Marloes is so proud of how far he’s come and she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than right by his side throughout this journey,” the source went on to say. Prior to taking on such an intense feat of athleticism, fans knew Cody best for his singing talent! The Aussie entertainer, however, grew up swimming, and wanted to turn his sights back on that passion.

“Most people came to know Cody as a singer and songwriter, but his passion for swimming really began before his career as a musician did,” the source reiterated. Some of Cody’s achievements have included winning “numerous medals including two gold medals at the 2009 Queensland Swimming Championships,” the source shared. When it comes to the Olympics, Cody has always aspired to compete at the highest level in the world, and represent his country.

“Cody always dreamt of getting to the Olympics since he was a kid, so this just feels like a natural progression for him. Regardless of this current Olympic trial outcome, Cody plans on dedicating himself to at least a four-year plan. Swimming is in his DNA; he was born to do it.”

Cody’s beloved girlfriend has been with him every step of the way, as he preps for the ultimate test later this month, which he’s been intensely training for since late 2020. The couple started dating in the fall of 2020, following his split from Miley Cyrus. The twosome have been spotted out and about often in their native Australia, and Marloes has been right by Cody as he set his sights on the biggest stage of his life: the Olympics!

HollywoodLife reached out to Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens’ reps for comment.