Cody Simpson Shows Off His Muscular Body Transformation Amidst Training For 2024 Olympics

Cody Simpson proved that he has total ‘tunnel vision’ while dedicating himself to his training for the 2024 Paris Olympics! Check out his incredible transformation with before and after pics!

Cody Simpson has been putting in the reps at the gym! The singer, 24, took to Instagram on March 8 to show his nearly four million social media followers that he is still dedicated to getting ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the first photo, Cody showed off his trim and muscular abs and arms, posing in between two boxing bags. “Tunnel vision,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

The second post was a video of the Aussie singer doing a series of workouts for his upper body. The video panned over Cody’s built frame, and captured how much the star had been working to achieve his new goal. “BURNOUT If you want to take the island, burn your boats,” Cody wrote as the caption to the video. Just look at how built his arms are in the clip below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

It’s been a few months since Cody made the decision to shift his focus onto the Olympics, as he preps for the 2024 Paris Games. “I just qualified for my first Olympic trials,” Cody revealed in a December 12, 2020, Instagram post, featuring the young star sporting tight swim trunks, a swim cap and goggles. “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” he continued, enlightening his fans on what he’s been up to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

After giving up swimming at 13 years old, Cody chose to pave his path in the music industry, leading him to Broadway and even more amazing opportunities. But the star missed his passion, and that became so clear in his post. “Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am poolside once more. For years I had been fueled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I’d try training again,” he shared.

“After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach [Brett Hawke], I was able to take out [SIC] secure a spot at next years [SIC] Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition in life to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!”

Cody’s coach, Brett Hawke, confirmed that the singer is committed to his training with the goal of making the Paris 2024 team and representing Australia. “He’s looking at this as a four-year plan, he’s committed to four years,” Brett told Afternoon Sport in Australia. And Cody’s even gotten some advice from one of the greatest Olympic swimmers of all time! “He had a conversation with Michael Phelps who told him, ‘You can’t do anything in under four years, you’ve got to commit to that,'” Brett revealed. But Cody is totally game for it. “So he said, ‘OK, I’ll agree to that, I’ll give it four years.'” Longtime fans who’ve watched Cody grow up cannot wait to see him conquer the pool and, hopefully, head to Paris in 2024!