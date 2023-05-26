Dua Lipa Dances In A Mini Skirt In Music Video For The First Song Off The ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack: Watch

“This Barbie is making a music video,” reads the text at the start of Dua Lipa‘s “Dance The Night,” the first single off of what could be the biggest album of 2023: the Barbie movie soundtrack. After Dua, 27, gets an update on the choreography for the new video, she dons a sparkly mini-skirt and nails all the steps. The video features scenes from the upcoming Barbie film, specifically the scene when Margot Robbie and the other Barbies join all the Kens for a night at the disco. The music video also features pink Cadillacs, women dressed up as mirror balls, and an appearance from Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

“Where is the giant disco ball?” asks Greta. Earlier in the video, Dua seems to pause time as she walks through the scenes about how the giant mirrorball came crashing to the floor. The video ends with a shot of the busted decoration outside in a golf cart, while one of the non-broken mirrors shows two people running away. It seems this is just the start of a greater story, hinting that more music videos will come.

Considering that the Barbie soundtrack will feature “new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists,” per a press release, it’ll be interesting to see how this suggested story plays out. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice will team up with AQUA for “Barbie World,” likely a song that samples/interpolates “Barbie Girl.” (AQUA spoke with HollywoodLife in 2022 about their debut album’s 25th anniversary and how their music extends beyond their most famous hit.)

Barbie The Album will also contain songs from Lizzo (“Pink”), Charli XCX (“Speed Drive”), KAROL G (“WATATI” fr. Aldo Ranks), Tame Impala (“Journey To The Real World”), Dominic Fike (“Hey Blondie”), HAIM (“Home”) The KID LAROI (“Forever & Again”), Khalid (“Silver Platter”), PinkPanthress (“Angel”). GAYLE (“Butterflies”), Ava Max (“Choose Your Fighter”), and FIFTY FIFTY (“Barbie Dreams” ft. Kali).

Ryan Gosling will also have a song on the album, performing “I’m Just Ken.” The Blade Runner 2049 star is no stranger to music, having performed in the band Dead Man’s Bones with Zach Shields. They released a self-titled album in 2009, featuring tracks like “Lose Your Soul,” “In The Room Where You Sleep,” “Buried In Water,” and “My Body’s A Zombie For You.”

Surprisingly enough, when Atlantic Records announced Barbie The Album, the track listing 17-song track included two songs listed as TBA, hinting that there are more surprises in store. As for Barbie, the film, it hits theatres on July 21.