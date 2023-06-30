Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Animal Print Dress For Night With Jake Bongiovi & Her Family

View gallery

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, looked stunning when she stepped out in New York City on June 28. The actress wore a plunging cheetah-print dress, which had lacy detailing at the top. In the photos, which you can see here, Millie led the way as her group left Don Angie in the West Village. She was joined by her fiance, Jake Bongiovi, as well as her parents. Additionally, the group included Millie’s Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, and actor Gregg Sulkin.

Since getting together in 2021, Millie and Jake have practically been inseparable, and they seem even more in love than ever since their engagement in April 2023. Millie announced the exciting engagement news with an Instagram post, where she quoted Taylor Swift in her caption. “Loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote, alongside a photo with Jake, where her ring was on display.

Earlier this month, Millie and Jake celebrated their impending nuptials with an engagement party. Millie looked stunning at the event, wearing a two-piece white outfit as she posed with her fiance.

While Millie and Jake got some bonding time in with her parents on this NYC trip, they also recently spent time with his dad, Jon Bon Jovi, and mom, Dorothea Hurley. Meanwhile, the rocker gave his nod of approval to the happy couple in an interview with Andy Cohen. He was asked about the pair’s engagement at just 18 and 21 years old, and responded, “I don’t know if age matters.”

Of course, Jon and Dorothea are high school sweethearts, and have been able to make their love last, so he’s no stranger to finding love at a young age. “I think that would be my advice, really, is that growing together is wise,” Jon added. “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”