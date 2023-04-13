Millie Bobby Brown Flashes Diamond Ring In New Video 2 Days After Getting Engaged

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t hiding her joy over her new engagement to Jake Bongiovi! The Stranger Things star, 19, took to Instagram just two days after announcing the exciting news for another announcement — and to show off her blindingly beautiful diamond ring. In the April 13 video, Millie announced the launch of her new Florence By Mills Coffee with a direct video chat to her followers. She said the product has been “a dream of mine for as long as I can remember” and added that she’s “so proud of this brand.” Millie then blew a kiss to her fans, unmistakably showing off the massive sparkler.

“Looking forward to all of our coffee chats together!” the Godzilla Vs Kong actress captioned the video, in part. “Xoxo Mills.” Followers on the “it girl’s” account couldn’t contain themselves, and took to the comments thread to gush. “The ring flash at the end,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “You have no limit you surprise me every time.” “NGL, I really just wanted a ring sighting… was not disappointed,” observed a third, alongside a diamond ring emoji.

Millie herself looked almost giddy to have another chance to show off the ring, which she first shared on Tuesday, April 11. Alongside a cuddly black and white pic with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Millie shared her joy. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” The gorgeous actress included a white heart emoji with the announcement.

It’s no secret that the adorable duo are madly in love. In February, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram to pay a beautiful 19th birthday tribute to his future wife. “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” he captioned a sweet collection of candid photos of them. “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

Jake and Millie began dating in the summer of 2021 after meeting on Instagram and have been inseparable ever since.