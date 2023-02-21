Jake Bongiovi Gushes Over Millie Bobby Brown In 19th Birthday Tribute: ‘Girl Of My Dreams’

“Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” Jake Bongiovi captioned a Feb. 20 Instagram post, one day after his girlfriend, Millie Bobby Brown, celebrated her nineteenth birthday. In the gallery, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi shared scenes from his relationship with Millie. From taking a nap with each other to Jake dunking Millie’s head in a pool to them kissing on the side of a mountain, it was a slideshow of their greatest hips as a couple. “I love you more than words can describe,” added Jake. “Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

The gallery also included a shot of Millie, as a blonde, lounging on the beach in a multi-colored bikini; a shot of what appears to be Millie giving a dog a bath; and a series of sweet selfies featuring Jake and Stranger Things star. Millie’s boyfriend also appeared in the Instagram Story she shared about her having a birthday dinner at Tao in Los Angeles. When the restaurant brought out her dessert – in the shape of a giant fortune cookie – Jake was seen sitting next to MBB as she stood up to blow out the candle.

Jake – who turns 21 on May 7, 2023 – and Millie went public with their romance over the summer of 2021. At the end of 2022, Millie posted a retrospective of the year and included a sweet message about the man she’s called the “love of my life.” Millie wrote that she was “endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better.” Jake commented that 2022 was “your year, babe. Love you so much.”

Though Millie and Jake have they’restly mum about their relationship, they’re not afraid to take their love out on the town. They have made their romance red carpet official, hit up New York City for a bite to eat, and have gone on romantic vacations together.

Millie celebrated her birthday (Feb. 19) with a multi-day party. One night took place at Los Angeles’ Beauty & Essex, where MBB – in a jeweled halter top, leather mini-dress, and studded belt – partied in a disco-theme bash. Mariah Carey was reportedly among the partygoers, as the “Fantasy” singer has developed a kinship with MBB over the years. Supposedly, Mariah was at Tao with MBB and Jake, though neither shared photos of her on their Instagram.