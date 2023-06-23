Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Dress Malti, 1, In Her ‘1st Fascinator’ For Royal Ascot: Sweet Photo

Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Nick Jonas, 30, had a special moment with their daughter Malti, 1, before they went to the Royal Ascot. Priyanka shared a photo to her Instagram Stories on June 24 of her baby daughter getting her first fascinator, which is a formal headpiece. In the snapshot, Priyanka held Malti in her arms, while Nick placed the white fascinator on his daughter’s head. Malti’s parents dressed her in a white shirt and shorts with flower-covered sandals. Malti is a cutie!

Priyanka and Nick also got all dressed up for the Royal Ascot, which is taking place June 20 to June 24 in the UK. Priyanka wore a cream-colored shawl with a pair of gold earrings. The Citadel star put her hair up in a neat bun. Nick wore a white short-sleeved button-up shirt and tan pants. The Jonas Brothers singer was intently focused on putting the headpiece on Malti, while Priyanka smiled at them. “First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?” Priyanka wrote alongside the photo, tagging Nick.

Priyanka and Nick have been spending lots of quality time with Malti, who was born prematurely on January 15, 2022, and spent 100 days in the hospital. The couple brought Malti on her first trip to Priyanka’s home country of India back in March. They were seen with Malti as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. Malti also made her public debut back in January, when the Jonas Brothers received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She adorably watched the milestone moment with her cousins Valentina and Alena Jonas while Nick and his brothers were honored.

Priyanka and Nick have been more in love than ever since welcoming their daughter. In fact, before Father’s Day, Nick revealed that he was planning to celebrate Priyanka on his special day, to honor his wife for changing his life. “We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I’m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who’s just an absolute boss and amazing mother,” Nick told PEOPLE on June 8.

The Quantico actress and the “Sucker” singer dated for only two months before they got engaged in July 2018. They got married in December 2018 and welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple adores being parents and are excited to watch their daughter hit more exciting milestones in life.