Kevin Jonas’ Kids: Meet The 2 Daughters He Shares With Wife Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas is a musician most well-known for his group with his family: the Jonas Brothers.

Kevin married his wife Danielle Deleasa in 2009.

They’re parents to two girls: Alena and Valentina.

Kevin Jonas has been in the spotlight since he was a young adult. He rose to fame alongside his brothers Nick and Joe as the pop-rock trio The Jonas Brothers throughout the late aughts and early 2010s. After the band went on a hiatus in 2013, Kevin, 35, participated in some non-musical projects like founding a real estate agency and developing a food app, but in 2019, the JoBros reunited for their album Happiness Begins, and they’re anticipated to drop their new record (titled The Album) on May 5, 2023.

In 2009, Kevin married former hairdresser Danielle Deleasa, and the pair are parents to two daughters Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina, 6. Now both Joe and Nick are also dads, and the eldest brother revealed he’s happy to see the family grow in a July 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. “I didn’t give them any advice. Thank God! Let them do their own thing,” he said. “It’s been really nice to have the family continue to grow. It’s a wonderful thing, and all girl dads, and it’s pretty great.”

Even though Kevin may not have given his brothers advice on being a dad, they have clearly drawn influence from him. “It’s beautiful to see Kevin as a dad, many more years than us, and to see how he’s done it, and it’s really amazing, and he’s always prioritized getting home as soon as he could, which is honorable,” Joe said in a June 2022 interview with People. Find out more about Kevin’s two daughters here!

Alena Rose Jonas

Kevin and Danielle welcomed Alena in 2014. The pair’s elder daughter frequently makes appearances on her parents’ social media. Both parents often gush over both of their daughters on their respective Instagram accounts, and Kevin has even shared some hilarious videos of his daughters dancing and lip-syncing along to a few songs (and rocking some JoBros merch) when she’s joined them on the road. Kevin also posted a sweet birthday message for Alena on Instagram when she turned 9, revealing that the family had spent her special day at Disney World.

As a father to girls, Kevin has been open about how he approaches being a girl dad in plenty of interviews. “Every day’s a new challenge. Every day’s a new reward. Being a girl dad, it completely alters how you grew up. We were a house of four boys. So the way we did things was like, get outside. Just go!” he said to Access Hollywood in September 2022.

Kevin has spoken about the nuances of being a father to daughters in the aforementioned People interview. “You want to be the best girl dad you can. You want to empower them. You want to make them feel so important and know how powerful they are, how strong and how dynamic they can be, and just encourage them in every single way,” he said. “Be a way for them to show you who they truly are, and I think every single day, I want to explore their passions, explore what their interests are, protect them as much as a dad wants to protect his daughters, but at the same time let them become the people they’re going to become and support them no matter what.”

Valentina Angelina Jonas

Danielle gave birth to Valentina in 2016. Like her sister, Valentina regularly appears in her parents’ social media, like when her parents show off her adorable outfits, whether she’s matching with her sister or embracing a punk look. Valentina and Alena also took part in an adorable promo for the Pearl Milling Company, where they judged a cookoff between their parents to see who could make better pancakes.

Kevin has been open about how important it is for him to spend as much time with his daughters as he can. “It’s more about being present. You see that TikTok about being there matters,” he said in the People interview with his brothers. “I feel like that’s how I want to be is just be able to be present as much as possible and as available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle, but it’s all about being there when you can.”

He also opened up a little bit about enjoying small moments when speaking to Access Hollywood in September 2022. “Now, it’s like, they want us to be so involved in everything they do, and I think little exploratory things for us is like taking my daughter to the store late last night, because I needed something last minute. Those little daddy-daughter times are so special. I want to be a good example for them, but I learn so much more from them every single day,” he said. “It’s wild. Both kids are in real school now. It’s going to be even more different than it was before.”