Kate Middleton Is Beyond Stunning In Red Dress At Royal Ascot With Prince William: Photos

Kate Middleton proved worthy of her fashionista status once again as she made her debut as Princess of Wales at the 2023 Royal Ascot on Friday, June 23. Following her exquisite ensemble at the Trooping of the Colours, the gorgeous royal, 41, was simply breathtaking in her scarlet Alexander McQueen dress as she attended the famous horse races alongside her husband, Prince William.

The mother-of-three looked absolutely mesmerizing in the gown, showcasing a daring yet tasteful neckline, eye-catching shoulders, and a flattering A-line silhouette. To complete her stunning ensemble, she adorned a matching Philip Treacy hat and chose to accentuate her outfit with fabulous gold earrings from Sézane, a personal favorite of hers that she has previously flaunted. Kate expertly paired it with a matching clutch from Hermes and complementing red suede pumps, completing her ensemble with finesse.

The Princess and Prince of Wales rode in a carriage with Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39. The fabulous foursome were second in the royal procession, behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Just last week, Kate put on another personal fashion show when she rocked an emerald green dress by Andrew Gn and matching hat by Philip Treacy at King Charles’ Trooping of the Colours, which is the annual event to mark a monarch’s birthday. The British beauty, who was flanked by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the horse-drawn carriage, completed the look with sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana, according to People.

The adorable royal tots were on hand to celebrate their grandfather, King Charles’, first birthday celebration as the King of England, and, of course, they stole the show! Looking like a trio of troublemakers doing their best to behave, George, Charlotte and Louis were the talk of the town during the epic parade. And all eyes were on the kids when Louis made a hilarious face arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, as he appeared to be taken aback by the smell of the horses.

Regrettably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not able to attend either the Trooping of the Colours or the Royal Ascot. The Duke and Duchess currently reside in California with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. The absenteeism happened amidst ongoing tensions within the royal family. HollywoodLife has contacted Harry and Meghan’s representative for a possible statement.