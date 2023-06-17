King Charles, 74, Is Regal On Horseback For 1st Trooping Of The Colour: Photos

King Charles was joined by Queen Camilla as they waved to the crowds who gathered at Buckingham Palace for the monarch’s birthday celebration.

June 17, 2023
King Charles appeared in high spirits for his very first Trooping of the Colours, the June celebration thrown by Buckingham Palace to mark the British sovereign’s official birthday. The 74-year-old monarch wore a regal uniform as he revived a royal tradition by riding on horseback for the event in London on June 17. Charles’ actual birthday is November 14 and he is expected to celebrate it privately.

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave at the Trooping of the Colours. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

The newly-minted leader joined 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and the other members of the royal family –including Kate Middleton and her three children — for the triumphant parade from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in St James’s Park. Later, the dapper group, who were joined by Queen Camilla and Prince William, waved from a balcony towards the cheering crowds.

The last time a reigning monarch rode in the procession was almost 40 years ago. “Marking the first time that the reigning Monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986, when Queen Elizabeth II last rode, The King will join His Majesty’s Birthday Parade on horseback,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement.

King Charles arrives at his first Trooping of the Colours. (Guy Bell/Shutterstock)

The presentation of the military’s regimental flags, called “colours,” was first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685, according to the British Army. The hoopla was then linked to a monarch’s birthday during the reign of King George II in 1748, who deemed his November birthday too cold for a soiree, per the Royal Museums of Greenwich. Although King Charles official birthday is in the autumn, he continues the tradition of marking the big day during warmer weather months.

Sadly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not make it to the festivities, as they were were reportedly not invited, according to PEOPLE. The Duke and Duchess currently reside in California with their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, and will not be trekking across the pond for Charles’ big day, which comes as tensions between royal family members still run amok. HollywoodLife has reached out to Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.

