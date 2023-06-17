Prince Louis, 5, Hilariously Covers Face Over Manure Smell During King Charles’ Trooping The Colour

The royal tot sat next to his siblings George and Charlotte as they watched their grandfather, King Charles, arrive on horseback for the big birthday celebration.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 17, 2023 10:42AM EDT
Image Credit: DAVID CLIFF/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, stole the show once again at the Trooping of Colours in London on Saturday, June 17. The adorable royal tots of Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, were on hand to celebrate their grandfather, King Charles’, first birthday celebration as the King of England.

Prince Louis covered his face during the parade.

Looking like a trio of troublemakers doing their best to behave, George, Charlotte and Louis were the talk of the town during the epic parade. And all eyes were on the kids when Louis made a hilarious face arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, as he appeared to be taken aback by the smell of the horses, as seen above.

The kids certainly looked the part in their best outfits for the event, which turned out to be a historical one. King Charles made sure to celebrate the June parade by bringing back a special tradition that hasn’t been seen in more than 30 years: arriving on horseback! “Marking the first time that the reigning Monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986, when Queen Elizabeth II last rode, The King will join His Majesty’s Birthday Parade on horseback,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement.

The presentation of the military’s regimental flags, called “colours,” was first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685, according to the British Army. The hoopla was then linked to a monarch’s birthday during the reign of King George II in 1748, who deemed his November birthday too cold for a soiree, per the Royal Museums of Greenwich. Although King Charles official birthday is Nov. 14, he continues the tradition of marking the big day during warmer weather months.

The royal family at the Trooping of the Colours.

 

Sadly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not make it to the festivities, as they were were reportedly not invited, according to PEOPLE. The Duke and Duchess currently reside in California with their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, and will not be trekking across the pond for Charles’ big day, which comes as tensions between royal family members still run amok. HollywoodLife has reached out to Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.

