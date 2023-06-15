Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Not Invited to King Charles’ 1st Trooping the Colour As King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be missing from King Charles' first Trooping The Colour birthday celebration since taking the throne.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 15, 2023 1:17PM EDT
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Ripple Of Hope Gala Hilton Hotel, NY. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Photo credit: Mayer RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA924100_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

King Charles will celebrate his first Trooping the Colour as King on June 17, but his son, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, will not be in attendance. Harry and Meghan were reportedly not invited to the celebration, according to PEOPLE magazine. The Duke and Duchess currently reside in California with their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, and will not be trekking across the pond for Charles’ big day. HollywoodLife has reached out to Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.

Although Charles does not celebrate his 75th birthday until November, the Trooping the Colour celebration is the annual June event that marks a monarch’s birthday. Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from his family since stepping back from their royal duties and relocating to America in 2020. However, they did attend Queen Elizabeth II’s final Trooping the Colour celebration in June 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died in Sept. 2022, and Harry and Meghan were also both in attendance for her funeral.

prince harry meghan markle
Harry and Megan in a carriage. (Shutterstock)

Harry also made the trip back to the U.K. in May for his father, King Charles’, coronation, which is when Charles was formally named King with a religious ceremony (he had officially taken the title, though, immediately after Queen Elizabeth II’s death). Meghan was not at the coronation. Instead, she stayed home with the kids, as it was the same day as Archie’s 4th birthday. Harry jetted out of town immediately following the ceremonial part of the coronation to make it home for Archie.

king chalres
King Charles at his coronation. (David Hartley/Shutterstock)

The relationship between Harry, Meghan and the royals has been quite contentious in recent years. Harry and Meghan first spoke out against the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. They then went on to release a docu-series in Dec. 2022, which went more in-depth in explaining their struggles with life under the monarchy. Harry further shared his life story in a tell-all memoir, SPARE, released in Jan. 2023.

Meghan and Harry have slammed the royal family for not protecting them, especially Meghan, from the British press. Meghan even admitted to having suicidal thoughts amidst negative public opinion about her. Harry has yet to fully repair his relationship with his father or brother, Prince William.

More From Our Partners

ad